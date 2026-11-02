Inde Navarrette has prompted a fresh wave of online discussion after stepping out in a striking Betty Boop-inspired Halloween look, with fans suggesting that the actress should take on the iconic cartoon character in a live-action film.

The actress wore a bright red, fitted mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, matching red heels and fishnet stockings. Her dark, short hairstyle and exaggerated makeup completed the vintage-inspired appearance, echoing the cartoon character's recognisable style.

Complex shared photographs of Navarrette on X, suggesting that the upcoming X-Men star should be considered for a live-action Betty Boop project. 'Put the X-Men on hold, we need Inde Navarrette in a live-action Betty Boop movie ASAP,' the account wrote. The post attracted attention, although reactions to the costume were divided between admiration and unease.

Put the X-Men on hold, we need Inde Navarrette in a live-action Betty Boop movie ASAP. ❤️😘



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/QVzBtiSSyP — Complex (@Complex) November 2, 2026

Netizens React to Navarrette's Betty Boop Transformation

Some users embraced the idea of Navarrette playing the animated icon, with one commenter writing, 'We got Betty Boop.' Another praised the actress for committing to the character's exaggerated appearance, saying the makeup and expression made the look feel 'kinda uncanny'.

However, not everyone was convinced. Several commenters described the appearance as frightening or unsettling, with one asking, 'who's we? this looks terrifying'.

Another user suggested the makeup was responsible for the unusual effect, while a different commenter questioned whether the deliberately exaggerated styling was intended to look creepy.

The mixed responses highlight how the costume captured attention beyond its resemblance to the cartoon character. While some viewers saw a convincing tribute and potential casting opportunity, others found the interpretation more unsettling than glamorous.

The comments represent individual reactions to the viral post rather than a broader measure of public opinion.

From 'Obsession' Breakout to Marvel's Rogue

Navarrette's growing profile follows the success of the horror-thriller Obsession, in which she played Nikki. The film became a major box-office success despite its relatively modest production budget.

According to figures published by The Numbers, Obsession has earned more than $521 million (£389.2 million) worldwide. The film's commercial performance helped bring Navarrette wider recognition and increased attention to her next projects.

Her next major role will take her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Navarrette has been cast as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men reboot, joining a line-up that includes Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Samara Weaving, Maya Boyd and Adam Driver.

Rogue, whose comic-book identity is Anna Marie, originates from Mississippi and has the ability to absorb other people's powers and memories through physical contact. Navarrette has also spoken about developing the character's distinctive Southern accent and catchphrase, 'Sugar!'

The film is scheduled for release on 5 May 2028, with Jake Schreier directing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Is Betty Boop?

Betty Boop is one of animation's most recognisable characters, known for her large eyes, short black hair, hoop earrings, red lipstick and playful, jazz-inspired personality.

According to Fleischer Studios, a precursor to the character first appeared in the 1930 animated short Dizzy Dishes. She gradually evolved into the fully human animated star audiences recognise today and became the lead of her own cartoon series in 1932.

Her distinctive look has remained influential in fashion, entertainment, and popular culture, making her a familiar choice for Halloween costumes.