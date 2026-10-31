A child wearing a Soviet-style military cap received sweets from President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House Halloween celebration in Washington on Thursday, 29 October 2026. Images of the moment drew criticism on social media, The Guardian reported, while a presidential aircraft flyover the same afternoon prompted complaints in Washington.

The annual event brought families to the South Lawn for trick-or-treating, music and seasonal decorations. The White House said invited guests included military and law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, and administration officials with their children. A presidential aircraft flyover prompted separate complaints about the warning given to people across Washington.

Halloween Costume Sparks Online Debate

Footage from the official White House broadcast showed the child approaching the presidential couple in military-style clothing and a peaked cap. Ukrainska Pravda described the headwear as resembling a Soviet military cap, with an emblem styled after the USSR coat of arms.

A girl wearing an outfit resembling traditional Russian dress also approached the couple. Hromadske reported that Melania Trump briefly touched the boy's cap before the children received sweets.

The images document the encounter, but they do not explain the choice of clothing. Hromadske reported that the children's identities and the reasons behind their costumes were unknown. The clothing does not establish their nationality, political views or any association with a government.

One critic, Kateryna Lisunova, objected on X to the appearance of Soviet symbols at the celebration. In a post reproduced by Free Press, she linked those symbols to the suffering of people who lived under Soviet rule and their families.

The same limits apply to interpretations of the hosts' actions. Greeting a child and handing out Halloween sweets do not, by themselves, establish approval of any political symbolism. The footage cannot establish whether either Trump recognised the cap's apparent associations.

The encounter took place during a wider programme of family activities. In its advance announcement, the White House said the president and first lady would distribute commemorative sweets for part of the afternoon. Guests were also invited to visit trick-or-treat booths around the grounds. The US Air Force Strolling Strings was scheduled to play Halloween songs and modern music.

Low-Flying Jet Stuns Capital as Children Party Below

The aircraft display brought another part of the celebration to public attention. The presidential aircraft made two passes around the White House, Reuters reported, while Trump attended the children's party below.

Although widely called Air Force One, that radio call sign applies when the president is aboard a US Air Force aircraft. During this flyover, Trump was on the ground watching the aircraft rather than travelling on it.

The White House's Rapid Response 47 account shared footage of the display and promoted it as an attraction for the children. Its caption described an 'epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters'.

Elsewhere in Washington, residents reported being startled by the aircraft. Local news site PoPville published messages from people describing it flying low over neighbourhoods, including the Dupont area. Those accounts recorded their impressions; they were not measurements of the aircraft's clearance above buildings or assessments of flight safety.

The D.C. Council criticised the warning period. In a social media post, it said people downtown, at the Pentagon and at National Airport had received only 15 minutes' notice. That figure was the council's account, rather than an independently established notification time for every person or organisation affected.

Reuters separately reported that airline officials said they had received less than an hour's notice. The different accounts did not establish a uniform warning period for everyone affected by the flight.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told Military Times that the flyover had been coordinated with the agency but declined to say when it had been notified. Reuters reported that airport traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was temporarily halted to accommodate the aircraft.