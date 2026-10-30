Nicki Minaj has become the subject of fresh online criticism, but this time the debate is not about her music. The rapper's appearance alongside Donald Trump at a Michigan campaign rally prompted criticism of her styling, with celebrity make-up artist Jessica Saint delivering one particularly sharp assessment.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker joined the US president in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October, to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. According to reports, Minaj wore a Gucci skirt suit reportedly worth about $4,000 (£2,990), matching logo pumps, pink press-on nails from her Pink Friday line and blue contact lenses. Some commentators viewed the look as a departure from the bold, colourful styling associated with her earlier career.

However, it was her hair and make-up that attracted particular attention online. Some former fans and social media users described her appearance as 'unrecognisable', while others jokingly speculated that she might have lost the stylists behind her previous signature looks.

Why Did a Make-Up Artist Call Nicki Minaj a 'Stepford Barbie'?

The criticism extended beyond social media. Several beauty professionals also offered their opinions on Minaj's latest appearance.

Jessica Saint, a make-up artist who has worked with several celebrities during her 25-year career, delivered one of the sharpest assessments, describing Minaj's look as a 'trashy MAGA Stepford Barbie'.

Meanwhile, Kayla Lofaro, a hairstylist and owner of Discotheque Salon in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighbourhood, described the look as 'boring, boring, beige and predictable'.

'It's a yawn,' Lofaro said, arguing that Minaj's more subdued styling appeared at odds with the self-expression and individuality associated with her public image.

South Jersey hairstylist Tucker Cinalli also criticised what he perceived as a change in the appearance and texture of Minaj's wigs.

He contrasted her earlier long, flowing hairstyles with her more recent wigs, suggesting that their appearance had changed alongside her growing association with the MAGA movement. His remarks reflected his personal opinion and did not establish any connection between her political views and her choice of hairstylists.

Could Nicki Minaj's MAGA Support Affect Her Glam Team?

Minaj's increasingly visible support for Trump has also prompted questions about whether beauty professionals might refuse jobs involving celebrities whose political positions conflict with their own beliefs.

Saint said an artist's personal beliefs could influence whether they accepted a job, particularly if they opposed the message a celebrity was promoting.

'You can be incredibly talented and still decide that a paycheck isn't worth the personal or professional cost of helping someone promote a message you oppose,' she told HuffPost.

Saint, who identifies as a pansexual queer woman, told HuffPost that her make-up team consists largely of other queer artists. She also revealed that she had declined an opportunity to do Trump's make-up during his first presidential campaign after discovering that he was the client.

Why Have Some LGBTQ+ Fans Criticised Nicki Minaj's Political Remarks?

The debate over Minaj's appearance has unfolded alongside criticism of her political statements.

At the Michigan rally, the rapper reiterated her support for Trump and made comments opposing children being exposed to what she called 'sex changes'. Her remarks drew criticism from some LGBTQ+ fans, many of whom are also part of Minaj's fanbase.

'We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone,' Minaj said during the event, with Trump standing nearby.

Minaj also pledged her continued support for Trump, declaring: 'It is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever.'

The appearance followed a period of increasingly public support for the president. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared footage of himself speaking with Minaj aboard Air Force One and joked on X: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

Her political alignment has placed her public image under renewed scrutiny. Lofaro argued that Minaj's latest styling and political views conflicted with the self-expression and individuality she had previously associated with the rapper.

The criticism of her appearance reflects the personal opinions of the artists interviewed and social media users, while no confirmed link between her political stance and changes to her styling team has been established.