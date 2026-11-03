Four people were killed and 15 others injured in three shootings over 75 minutes in Dallas's Deep Ellum entertainment district early Sunday, 1 November 2026.

US authorities launched Operation Deep Cover the following day to increase police patrols and target violent crime in the area. The initiative will also examine criminal cases dating back to 2024 for possible federal prosecution.

Dallas police have not established whether the shootings were connected. Investigators were still seeking suspects in their latest published account.

The gunfire struck a neighbourhood known for music venues, restaurants and late-night crowds over Halloween.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux described the violence as 'senseless' and said arguments appeared to have preceded the incidents.

Three Dallas Shootings Unfold Over 75 Minutes

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the first shooting at approximately 12.20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

A second incident followed at 1.05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street. The third occurred at around 1.35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

Police recorded 19 victims across the three locations. Four were pronounced dead and 15 were injured, with some taken to hospital.

No police officers were injured, the department said.

The department's initial statement listed three separate case numbers and said suspects remained outstanding. It did not say that the same attackers were involved in each incident.

What Operation Deep Cover Will Do

US Attorney Ryan Raybould announced Operation Deep Cover at a news conference on Monday, 2 November, alongside Comeaux and federal law enforcement officials.

The programme involves the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Dallas police.

Under the plan, uniformed officers will provide a visible presence in Deep Ellum while plain-clothes officers work in the district.

Federal prosecutors will maintain a direct line of communication with Dallas police and hold monthly meetings. Drug and firearm cases will be considered for federal prosecution wherever the evidence and the law permit.

The Justice Department said prosecutors also plan to review cases dating from 2024 to the present. A dedicated team will work with Dallas County to assess which cases may qualify for federal charges.

'Deep Ellum is a vibrant part of Dallas, and the people who live, work, and visit here deserve to feel safe,' Raybould said.

He also told reporters, 'The violence has to end, and it will end.' Later, he added, 'I'm tired of reading the news stories.'

Separate Federal Firearm Charge Announced

At the same announcement, prosecutors described a complaint charging Treyveion Dionte Demby with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Justice Department presented the case as an example of the conduct the new operation is intended to target, not as a charge over the four deaths.

According to an affidavit cited by prosecutors, an officer responding to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. saw a masked man pointing a handgun towards Main Street.

Prosecutors allege Demby initially refused to drop the weapon before surrendering it, then attempted to flee and was subdued with a Taser. Officials said the loaded handgun had been reported stolen in 2017.

The cited federal complaint does not accuse Demby of carrying out any of the three shootings.

Deep Ellum Faces Another Test of Public Safety

The latest violence followed other fatal incidents in Deep Ellum this year. Two people were stabbed to death outside a nightclub in February.

In May, a security guard was fatally shot while attempting to break up a fight, and five people were wounded outside a sports bar. Authorities have not established a connection between those incidents and Sunday's shootings.

The Dallas killings occurred during a weekend of gun violence in several American cities. The incidents occurred against a broader national decline in reported crime.

The FBI's 2025 crime figures showed an estimated 18.1% decline in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offences and a 9.3% fall in overall violent crime compared with 2024.

For investigators in Deep Ellum, the immediate task remains identifying those responsible for the three shootings and establishing whether the incidents were connected.

Federal authorities intend to increase their presence and examine older cases. Dallas police have asked anyone with information about the gunfire to contact the department as the investigations continue.