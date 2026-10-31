A shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, left one person dead and six others injured on Friday, 30 October 2026, Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall confirmed.

During a late-night briefing, he told reporters: 'We have seven victims.'

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at Solano Town Center at around 8.30pm local time. According to the Associated Press, all seven victims suffered gunshot wounds, including the person who died.

The six survivors were transported to local hospitals, with at least three in a critical condition, Marshall confirmed.

Authorities had not released the victims' identities or ages as investigators worked to establish what happened.

Fairfield Spirit Halloween Shooting Leaves Six Hospitalised

Marshall's confirmation addressed conflicting social media reports about the number of people shot at the shopping centre.

Some online accounts claimed that between 13 and 15 people had been taken to hospital. However, police disputed those figures, confirming that seven people had suffered gunshot wounds, including one fatality.

The distinction became important as emergency responders worked across the shopping centre and information about the shooting spread online.

Marshall confirmed that one victim had died from their injuries and six others had been transported to hospitals. Police did not specify the deceased victim's identity or provide detailed medical updates on the survivors.

🇺🇸 MASSIVE police presence after deadly shooting at Solano Town Center Mall in Fairfield, California



One person was killed, and at least 6 others injured, with several in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at the Spirit Halloween store inside the mall



The shooter is… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 31, 2026

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that investigators believed the shooting was centred on the Spirit Halloween store. However, Marshall could not confirm whether gunfire had occurred elsewhere inside the mall.

Officers searched buildings and interviewed witnesses while emergency services secured the surrounding area. The California Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control, while Suisun City police responded through a mutual-aid request.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office, firefighters and emergency medical crews also responded, according to Bay City News Service.

During the briefing, Marshall said officers did not believe there was an immediate threat beyond the shopping centre. 'No one else is on lockdown,' he told reporters, describing conditions at that time.

Nevertheless, the mall remained an active crime scene overnight, and authorities had not confirmed when businesses would reopen.

Witnesses Describe Panic During Fairfield Mall Shooting

Accounts from people near Solano Town Center offered a glimpse of the confusion that followed the gunfire.

Daniela Seabra Rios, who was waiting in a nearby car with her son, described seeing families running from the shopping centre. She told the Los Angeles Times that they crouched on the floor of their vehicle until officers arrived.

Another Fairfield resident, Michelle Marie Anderson, told Bay City News that she heard a young person calling for help outside the mall.

Anderson said the person appeared to have been shot and was attempting to get away from the store. Her account illustrated the uncertainty confronting shoppers as emergency responders arrived.

The shooting occurred hours before Halloween, when shoppers were visiting stores for costumes and other seasonal supplies.

The incident also raised questions about activities planned at Solano Town Center for Saturday, 31 October. Police had not confirmed whether those events would proceed and directed questions about the shopping centre's plans to its management.

Detectives Examine CCTV as Hunt for Shooter Continues

As of midnight local time on Saturday, 31 October, police had announced no arrests and had not identified a suspect or confirmed how many people were involved.

Marshall also said investigators had not determined whether the shooting was targeted or whether gang activity played any role. Neither possibility had been established, and police had not disclosed a motive.

Investigators were seeking surveillance footage from the shopping centre and interviewing witnesses to establish how the shooting unfolded. Speaking during the briefing, Marshall acknowledged that footage from the mall's cameras could help investigators reconstruct events and identify whoever was responsible.

The ABC News report confirmed that detectives were continuing to gather evidence and speak with potential witnesses. Meanwhile, Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez expressed sympathy for those affected by the attack and thanked officers involved in the emergency response.

'Please join us in praying for the victims and their families,' Hernandez said in a statement reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

She also urged residents to support the wider community as authorities continued their investigation.

The Fairfield Police Department said additional information would be released through its official social media accounts and Nixle as developments were confirmed.

Investigators appealed for anyone who witnessed the shooting or recorded footage inside or around the shopping centre to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7600 or email [email protected].