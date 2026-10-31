Toronto real estate CEO David Morton has spoken out after he and his two adult daughters were shot during a violent home invasion at their Bridle Path mansion, as police continue to hunt three masked suspects.

Officers were called to the affluent Toronto neighbourhood at about 3.40am on Thursday, 29 October, following reports of gunfire.

According to Toronto Police, three masked suspects armed with guns and a hammer allegedly forced their way into the family home through the rear of the property, moved to the second floor and demanded valuables.

Morton, 75, and his daughters, Maggie and Cristina Zohil‑Morton, suffered gunshot wounds. His wife, Doriana Zohil‑Morton, 64, was also injured. Police said Morton and his wife were struck with a hammer, while Morton said all four family members had been attacked with the weapon.

In a statement released on Friday and reported by CityNews, Morton described the ordeal as a 'terrifying and life‑threatening experience'. His comments came as investigators continued searching for three suspects.

CEO Speaks of Trauma Inside 'Safe' Family Home

Morton said the attack had shattered his family's sense of security, leaving them traumatised by violence in a place where they should have felt protected.

He described the family home as the 'one place where everyone should feel safest, their own home.'

The chief executive of THE MAC Group also expressed concern about violent home invasions across Toronto. He said families should be able to sleep peacefully without fearing armed intruders.

His wife, Doriana Zohil-Morton, serves as president of THE MAC Group, which operates in real estate, corporate accommodation, relocation and hospitality.

All four family members survived the attack. According to CityNews, Morton and his two daughters remained in hospital on Friday, while his wife had been discharged.

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said two victims had sustained life-altering injuries, while the other two suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not publicly identify which relatives had sustained the most serious injuries. The full extent of their injuries and recovery prospects remained unclear.

Investigators confirmed that an altercation occurred between the intruders and the occupants before multiple shots were fired.

A separate account cited by the Toronto Sun suggested that the family had attempted to resist the attackers. However, investigators have not publicly established who initiated the confrontation.

Manhunt After Armed Raids in Elite Neighbourhood

According to the Toronto Police Service, the three suspects entered through the rear of the property before proceeding to the second floor, where they confronted the occupants and demanded personal valuables.

Following the confrontation, the suspects fled in a dark-coloured SUV before officers arrived.

Police had not confirmed whether anything was stolen. Investigators continued gathering evidence and appealed for surveillance recordings that could help identify those involved.

In a statement issued on Friday, police warned that the three men should be considered 'armed and dangerous.'

All three were believed to be approximately 20 years old and were reportedly wearing dark clothing and face masks. Two were described as having thin builds, while police did not specify the third suspect's build.

Investigators appealed for assistance from residents and anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity around the property.

Smith also cautioned against assuming that the family had been deliberately targeted.

Although she acknowledged that the affluent neighbourhood could attract people seeking valuables, investigators had not established whether the suspects specifically selected the Morton residence in advance.

The incident also prompted concern among nearby residents. Cecil Hawkins, a former Bridle Path resident, told CTV News that the violence was 'mindboggling', particularly in an area known for its extensive home security.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow responded on Thursday, describing herself as 'deeply troubled' by the attack. She acknowledged residents' concerns and expressed support for the injured family.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw also addressed the incident on Friday, pledging that investigators would continue pursuing those responsible.

He said residents could expect an increased police presence in the neighbourhood as specialised teams followed leads.

The Toronto Police Service announced that Inspector Smith was scheduled to provide a further investigation update at 10am local time on Saturday, 31 October.

As of the latest confirmed police information, the three suspects remained unidentified and at large. Their motives and the circumstances surrounding the break-in remained under investigation.