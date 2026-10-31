Two people have been killed and six others wounded in separate shootings at Spirit Halloween stores in California and Michigan, just hours apart on Friday, 30 October, as Americans prepared to celebrate Halloween.

Police are searching for the gunman who left one person dead and six injured in a shooting at a Spirit Halloween in Fairfield, California, following an earlier incident that killed a 21-year-old man at a store in Madison Heights, Michigan.

California Shooting Leaves Six People Injured

The California shooting occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Friday, 30 October, at the Spirit Halloween shop inside Solano Town Center, a shopping mall at 1350 Travis Boulevard in Fairfield, near Interstate 80.

Fairfield police confirmed that seven people had sustained gunshot wounds. One victim reportedly died, while the other six were taken to nearby hospitals. During a late-night briefing, Fairfield Police Department Chief Dan Marshall confirmed that three of the victims were 'currently in critical condition'.

Witnesses described panic as shoppers fled the area. Michelle Marie Anderson, who was dropping off her niece at the mall, told Bay City News that she heard a young person calling for help outside the Spirit Halloween store. The person appeared to have been shot, she said. Anderson also described people running from the area as the incident unfolded.

Marshall said investigators were 'diligently working to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this horrific shooting' during the news conference.

Marshall said investigators were 'diligently working to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this horrific shooting' during the news conference.

Michigan Store Dispute Ends In Fatal Shooting

Just hours before the California gunfire, another shooting took place also at a Spirit Halloween shop in Madison Heights, Michigan. Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday to reports of a shooting at the business on John R Road, between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads. Officers found a 21-year-old Detroit man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to hospital but later died.

According to investigators, the victim and the man from Oak Park, both 21, had been involved in an argument inside the store before the shooting. Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene and took the second man into custody. He was also taken to hospital after being assaulted by bystanders during his arrest and remained in custody as the investigation continued.

Suspect's Family Insists He Fired To Protect Children

The wife of the man taken into custody told local media that her husband had fired his weapon in self-defence while protecting their family, including their three children. She said they were leaving the store when a man her husband knew approached them, leading to a confrontation.

According to Alanna's account of the incident, the other man reached towards his pocket, which prompted her husband to draw his firearm and shoot. Her account has not been independently established as fact.

Meanwhile, police have indicated that they expect to pursue criminal charges, pending further investigation and prosecutorial review. Authorities have also said they believe the Michigan shooting was not random and that there is no known continuing threat to the public.