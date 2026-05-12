A routine Monday afternoon on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, turned into an active shooter emergency when, shortly after 1.30 pm, 46-year-old Tyler Brown allegedly walked into the road with an assault-style rifle and opened fire on passing cars, before being shot by a State Police trooper and an armed civilian, according to investigators.

Authorities said the Cambridge shooting unfolded along a busy stretch between River Street and the Pleasant Street extension, a route that runs beside the Charles River and past Harvard's campus.

Cambridge Emergency Communications began receiving 911 calls about gunfire at around 1.30 pm, minutes after Boston police had warned their counterparts that Brown, who was believed to be carrying a rifle and acting erratically, might be in the area. Within moments, what had started as a welfare concern had become, in the words of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, 'already an active shooter situation.'

Cambridge Shooting Left A Busy Road In Chaos

Witness videos and police accounts paint a stark picture of the Cambridge shooting. Ryan told reporters that Brown was seen walking down the middle of Memorial Drive, firing 'in an erratic fashion at various vehicles along the road.' Investigators believe he discharged between 50 and 60 rounds, hitting at least a dozen vehicles.

Two men in separate cars were struck by bullets and taken to Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was an MBTA bus driver. Investigators said they do not currently believe Brown had any connection to the people in the vehicles that were hit.

Drivers who found themselves trapped on the road described a scene that shifted from confusion to horror in seconds. One man told WBZ that he stopped his car and crouched down when the shooting began, only to see the gunman lift the rifle towards him.

'Got out, walked up to the car in front of me to my co-worker to see what was going on. Saw the dude in the street lifting [the gun] up at me,' he said. 'I dipped back into my car and ducked behind my dashboard. My buddy got out, he ran for it. State trooper pulled up directly on the side of me, got out, got behind his car right in front of my driver's side mirror, got in the gunfight with him.'

A school van driver on her way to collect children with special needs said she and another woman inside the vehicle abandoned it and fled on foot once the shots rang out. 'I ran through the bushes and fell in here, and ran all the way down the street,' she said. 'They took me in this building over here because I was all shook and everything. Because I was running for my life.'

State Trooper And Armed Civilian Confront Cambridge Gunman

According to Ryan, as drivers scrambled from their cars on Memorial Drive and people on the riverside paths tried to take cover, a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian, described as a Marine veteran with a licence to carry, moved towards Brown with their weapons drawn.

'Both the trooper and the civilian fired their weapons, and that suspect was struck multiple times in the extremities,' Ryan said. The trooper's cruiser was also hit by gunfire. After Brown fell, troopers provided first aid to him and to the wounded motorists at the scene before ambulances transported all three to hospital.

Authorities said the Cambridge shooting lasted only minutes from the first 911 calls to the moment Brown was subdued.

Ryan argued that the rapid intervention by the trooper and the armed civilian 'does not begin to address the trauma experienced by everybody who was out there, those individuals on the river, walking, pushing baby carriages, riding by.' She also noted that the rifle 'had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of that river.'

Evidence of how close some came to being killed is already visible. A United States Postal Service truck was hit, with a bullet punching through the front windscreen and stopping just inches from the driver's headrest. The driver was not injured.

Who Is Tyler Brown, The Cambridge Shooting Suspect?

Officials named the suspect in the Cambridge shooting as Tyler Brown, a 46-year-old from Boston. He is now in custody in the intensive care unit of a Boston hospital, being treated for gunshot wounds. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and a series of firearms offences. It remains unclear when he will be well enough to be arraigned.

Ryan said investigators currently believe the attack was a random act of violence, with no known links between Brown and the people whose vehicles were struck.

Brown's name was already known to law enforcement. In 2014 he was convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation. In 2020 he was charged with attempting to kill Boston police officers and later sentenced to five to six years in state prison followed by probation, after prosecutors had sought a term of 10 to 12 years.

According to local reports, a photo of Brown appeared in an officer safety bulletin that went out on the morning of the Cambridge shooting. At around 12.30 pm, Boston police officers tried to carry out a welfare check at his home in Dorchester after his parole officer reported that Brown had made a suicidal statement.

Shortly after 1 pm, Cambridge police received the call that he might be in their city with a rifle. By the time officers converged on Memorial Drive, the gunfire had already begun.

Survivors' Accounts Of The Chaos On Memorial Drive

From the surrounding apartment towers, residents watched the Cambridge shooting unfold almost in real time. On the 18th floor of a Memorial Drive building, 25-year-old Joseph Minino Rodriguez said he saw cars suddenly executing U-turns and speeding away.

'I start looking out the window, then I start seeing cars doing U-turns, cars speeding,' he said. He watched the gunman 'walking casually down the street, shooting at random', at one point shouting at cars and striking their windows with the weapon.

Another resident sitting on a 10th-floor balcony described hearing what sounded like 30 rapid-fire shots. Witness video obtained by local broadcasters shows the shooter in the road, raising the rifle and firing, and later captures part of the exchange in which police officers close in as Brown lies on the tarmac and continues to shoot.

After officers had secured the scene, investigators found people still hiding under their cars. Ryan pointed to those images to underline how many more could have been hurt, saying there were 'individuals on the river walking, pushing baby carriages, riding by', and that the weapon 'had the capacity' to hit anyone across the water on the far bank of the Charles.

Read more Who Is Tyler Brown? Memorial Drive Gunman Had History of Targeting Police Before Cambridge Shooting Who Is Tyler Brown? Memorial Drive Gunman Had History of Targeting Police Before Cambridge Shooting

Hundreds of witnesses are expected to be interviewed in the coming days and police have appealed for anyone with video of the Cambridge shooting to contact the Massachusetts State Police, as they try to reconstruct every second of the minutes when Memorial Drive turned into a live-fire zone.

The first public alerts were fragmentary and tense. State Police said at about 1.20 p.m. that troopers were responding to a shooting near Memorial Drive and River Street, while Harvard University Police later told the campus community that a suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat.

Cambridge Police, in an early statement, also urged residents to avoid the area as road closures spread through one of the city's busiest riverside routes.