Apart from the actual alleged victim, another person is currently suffering due to the rape allegations against former FC Barcelona player Dani Alves. That of course is his wife, Joana Sanz, who has claimed that she is on the receiving end of online hate and abuse due to the case.

Alves was arrested on January 20 after he returned to Barcelona to accompany Sanz to attend her mother's funeral. She lost her mother to cancer, and the couple flew back to Spain from Mexico where Alves had been training with Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

Alves and his lawyer had agreed to appear in court voluntarily, but after his arraignment and after seeing the evidence and the statements from the alleged victim, the judge decided to detain the footballer without bail.

Following the Brazilian's imprisonment, Pumas terminated his contract and Sanz shared a video saying how she lost two pillars in her life at the same time. She lost her mother to illness while her husband has ended up in prison and it has now become evident that he had cheated on her.

It is unclear if Sanz plans to file for divorce, but she has deleted all of her photos with Alves from her Instagram. The Spanish model then started sharing screenshots of abusive messages that random people had been sending her on social media.

According to Marca, some people were insulting her for being the wife of an accused rapist. On the contrary, others are insulting her over her decision to delete her photos with the accused.

One person called her "an accomplice of a rapist" and another mocked her over a message she initially shared wherein she was asking for support.

There are also those who think that she should stand by her husband at this challenging time. Instead, she is being accused of saving herself and abandoning the footballer. "Now you jump like the rat you are from the sinking ship, but what can you expect, you're a **** anyone, they took you out of the ****, *****."