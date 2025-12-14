A candid revelation from Knives Out director Rian Johnson has lifted the lid on how one of the franchise's newest cast members landed his role, with Daniel Craig revealed as the driving force behind the decision.

The details come from X user Josh Billinson, who attended a recent screening followed by a Q&A with Johnson. According to Billinson, the filmmaker confirmed that Craig played a decisive role in two key areas of the film, most notably the casting of rising British actor Josh O'Connor.

1. Josh O’Connor, who Rian Johnson had never heard of before Craig suggested him.



Craig's Recommendation That Changed Everything

During the Q&A, Johnson reportedly told the audience that Craig personally suggested O'Connor for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Billinson relayed that Johnson even remarked he had barely heard of O'Connor at the time, later clarifying that he simply had not seen much of his work before Craig's recommendation.

What surprised attendees was how openly Johnson credited Craig's influence. Rather than framing it as a casual suggestion, the director made it clear that Craig's enthusiasm was central to moving the casting forward.

The Challengers Screening That Sealed the Deal

Billinson also revealed that Johnson arranged a special screening of O'Connor's film Challengers after speaking with Craig about him. The implication is that this conversation took place well before the film's public release, indicating Craig was already aware of O'Connor's performance ahead of wider industry buzz.

Craig is known to have worked closely with director Luca Guadagnino on their 2024 film Queer, and Billinson speculated that Craig's familiarity with Guadagnino's creative circle may have contributed to his awareness of O'Connor's work.

After seeing Challengers, Johnson was reportedly convinced that O'Connor was right for the role of the priest Jud Duplenticy to act alongside Hollywood A-listers like Craig, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Fans React to Craig's Behind the Scenes Influence

After Billinson shared his account on X, fans were quick to respond. DiscussingFilm aggregated his post where many praised Craig for championing O'Connor, who has steadily built a reputation through acclaimed performances in The Crown and a string of well received films.

One user wrote: 'That's a great co-sign Daniel Craig clearly knows how to spot talent,' while another also echoed Craig's eye and said: 'If Bond vouches for you, you're probably the real deal.'

Others remarked Johnson's decision to trust Craig's recommendation to take a chance on O'Connor. A couple of users pointed out that stars with Craig's influence has helped other actors get big opportunities to showcase their acting chops.

A Career Defining Moment for Josh O'Connor

For O'Connor, the casting could mark a major turning point. Joining the Knives Out universe places him alongside a handful of Hollywood's most recognisable stars and introduces him to a global audience through Netflix.

As anticipation builds for the next instalment, viewers will now be watching closely to see whether Craig's instincts pay off on screen. If early excitement is any indication, this behind-the-scenes recommendation may prove to be one of the smartest moves in the franchise's history.