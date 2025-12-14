Grimes has claimed her ex-partner Elon Musk has blocked her on his own social media platform X, describing the situation as 'so silly' as the pair continue to navigate a fraught co-parenting relationship.

The 37-year-old singer, who shares three children with the tech billionaire, made the allegation after fans noticed she no longer appeared to follow Musk on the site formerly known as Twitter.

'He Followed Me Then Blocked Me'

Responding to speculation on Thursday, Grimes insisted she had no interest in online drama and said her focus remained firmly on their children.

'For context I'm just living my life,' she wrote on X. 'He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gonna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co-parenting; I am not interested in public dramatics.'

She added: 'This is so silly lol.'

Musk, 54, has not publicly responded to her comments.

A High-Profile Romance and Three Children

The former couple were first linked in 2018 and quickly became one of Silicon Valley and pop culture's most talked about pairings. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that year before embarking on an on again, off again relationship.

In May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a son named X Æ A-Xii, known simply as X. Two more children followed quietly, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December 2021 and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.

Despite their separation, the pair have remained connected through co-parenting, although Grimes has previously suggested the relationship has been deeply strained.

Custody battle kept her from releasing music

In October 2023, Grimes filed a petition to establish parental rights for all three children, according to online records viewed by People.

A year later, she revealed she had delayed releasing new music while embroiled in a custody battle with Musk. In a lengthy post, she described spending a year 'locked in battle' in a state she claimed had poor protections for mothers.

She also alleged that her social media posts and modelling work were used against her and said she did not see one of her children for five months during the dispute.

Fury after son appeared in Oval Office

Tensions flared again in February 2025 when Musk brought their eldest son X, then four, to the Oval Office during a visit with US President Donald Trump.

Grimes said she only learned about the appearance through an X user and voiced immediate concern. 'He should not be in public like this,' she wrote. 'I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.'

'Fame is Something You Should Consent To'

Speaking to TIME shortly afterwards, Grimes pushed back at headlines suggesting she had 'slammed' Musk, insisting she was simply replying to fans.

'I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,' she said, adding that she believes fame should be a choice. 'Fame is something you should consent to.'

She has since repeated her fears about her children growing up in the public eye, saying she has begged both the public and their father to keep them offline and even attempted legal action.

'It's insane to me that there's no way to deal with this,' she wrote earlier this year. 'The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.'