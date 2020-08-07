Daniel Day Kim wants James Hong to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and asks people to make this happen through a petition he started on Thursday.

The "Lost" star tweeted the link to the new GoFundMe page he created since the first one malfunctioned. In his petition, he explained why Hong deserves to have his own star and cited the actor's decades-long career in the American entertainment business that started in the 1950s.

"James Hong just might be the most prolific actor in Hollywood history. As of July 2020, he has a total of 672 credits, which include 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films, and 22 video games," Kim wrote adding that Hong's career "spanned 7 decades."

The 91-year old has since appeared in several blockbusters and iconic Hollywood films and TV shows including "Blade Runner," "Big Trouble in Little China," "Seinfeld," and "Chinatown." He also voiced Mr. Ping in the "Kung Fu Panda" movies.

"This man epitomises the term 'working actor,' and that's not even taking into account all he's done to help further representation for actors of color. Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few," the "Hawaii Five-O" star continued.

"We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you're reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them," Kim added.

The actor encouraged others to show Hong "the respect and love his career has merited" by raising $55,000 for the "creation and installation of the star, as well as general maintenance of the Walk of Fame." Kim promised a 30-minute video call with him and fellow actors Ken Jeong, Min Na Wen, and Randall Park for those who can donate $5,000 or more.

Once the amount is reached, supporters can then submit a nomination in April. If their efforts turn out futile in the next two years, Kim said they will donate the money to charity in Hong's honour.

"It's time James Hong was honored in the way he deserves, and it's time to show him how much he -and all the actors of color of earlier generations - have done to pave the way for us today," he concluded.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told Kim to endorse Hong as a nominee in 2022. He could be among the 30 stars selected out of 200 submissions.