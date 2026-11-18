Paying off credit card debt carrying a 21% interest rate could provide a more predictable financial benefit than pursuing uncertain investment gains. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey has warned investors against chasing quick riches and urged them to understand risks and avoid unfamiliar products. His advice comes as households weigh investment opportunities against expensive borrowing. When credit card rates exceed potential returns, repayment may be more attractive.

Dave Ramsey's Warning Follows a $500,000 Retirement Loss

A 65-year-old woman named Karen contacted Ramsey's financial advice programme after her husband lost $500,000 of their retirement savings through stock trading before leaving her. An account shared on Ramsey's social media profile said the losses significantly affected their retirement finances.

On 14 November 2026, Ramsey shared three investment principles on social media. He advised investors against putting money into investments they do not understand, pursuing quick riches, and working with financial professionals who focus on selling rather than educating. Karen's experience illustrates the risks of substantial losses for older investors with less time to recover before retirement.

Why Paying Off Credit Card Debt Could Be a Smarter Financial Move

Consider a credit card carrying a 21% annual percentage rate (APR). Someone maintaining a constant $10,000 balance at that rate would incur approximately $2,100 in annual interest. Clearing the balance would eliminate future interest expenses, although savings depend on the card's terms and repayment schedule. Unlike investments, debt repayment reduces future interest costs.

Repayment may be attractive when borrowing costs exceed potential returns. Households should also consider emergency savings and employer-matched retirement contributions. The comparison is illustrative: investment returns vary, while interest avoided depends on the balance, repayment timing, fees, and whether new purchases are added to the card balance.

A 40% Investment Loss Could Take Nearly Nine Years to Recover

Consider a 62-year-old investor with $400,000 in retirement savings who plans to retire at 67. A 40% loss would reduce the portfolio to $240,000. Recovering the original balance would require a gain of approximately 67%. Assuming consistent annual returns of 6%, rebuilding the lost value would take nearly nine years. That could delay the investor's retirement plans.

Without the loss, $400,000 would grow to approximately $535,294 over five years at 6% annually. After the decline, $240,000 would grow to approximately $321,176. The difference would be about $214,118. At a hypothetical 4% annual withdrawal rate, that gap could represent around $8,565 less retirement income each year. These illustrations assume consistent returns and no additional contributions or withdrawals; actual performance is not guaranteed.

Going Slow Does Not Mean Avoiding Investments

Keeping all retirement savings in cash also exposes purchasing power to inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 3.7% increase in consumer prices over the 12 months to September 2026. Returns below inflation reduce real purchasing power. Consistent contributions to diversified investments can help address this challenge. For 2026, the standard 401(k) contribution limit is $24,500. Eligible workers aged 50 and above can contribute an additional $8,000, while those aged 60 to 63 can make catch-up contributions of up to $11,250.

A Practical Approach to Building Long-Term Wealth

Ramsey's principles underline the importance of understanding investments and assessing potential losses. Investors can check financial professionals through FINRA BrokerCheck and ask how advisers are compensated. Reducing high-interest debt while maintaining emergency savings and diversified investments can support long-term financial stability.