Australian Olympic gold medallist Matthew Mitcham says his career on OnlyFans has become significantly more lucrative than elite sport ever was. The former diver, who made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has revealed that the subscription platform has earned him three times more than the income he earned during his competitive career.

Mitcham has also embraced describing himself as a 'sex worker-lite', while maintaining firm boundaries around the content he shares. Although the earnings comparison first emerged in 2024, Mitcham discussed his financial ambitions again in September 2026, explaining why he refuses to produce more explicit material despite wanting to buy a house and clear his debts.

OnlyFans Income Three Times More Than Diving

Mitcham, 38, became the first openly gay male Olympic gold medallist when he won the men's 10-metre platform diving competition at the 2008 Beijing Games. However, his sporting achievements did not necessarily translate into comparable financial rewards.

In an August 2024 investigation by the Associated Press, Mitcham revealed that his OnlyFans income was three times what he earned during his career as a leading diver. He described his approach as 'sex worker-lite', explaining that he preferred 'selling the sizzle rather than the steak'.

The former Olympian's account primarily features suggestive photographs and personal interactions with subscribers rather than explicit sexual content.

Speaking to PinkNews in February 2026, Mitcham said his subscription cost $10 (£8) per month and offered material he would not ordinarily share on Instagram or TikTok. He also explained that subscribers could ask questions about his sporting career and personal experiences.

Why Mitcham Draws a Line on Explicit Content

Despite the potential financial incentives, Mitcham has maintained boundaries over what he is willing to share. During a September 2026 appearance on the Mental As Anyone podcast, he acknowledged that producing more explicit content could potentially help him achieve financial goals, including purchasing a home and paying off debts.

However, he explained that his ambitions extend beyond OnlyFans.

Mitcham hopes to continue working in mainstream television, particularly presenting and Olympic broadcasting, and believes producing pornography could affect those opportunities.

He specifically discussed his interest in maintaining relationships with Australian broadcasters Channel Seven and Channel Nine. His concerns reflect his personal assessment of the television industry rather than any confirmed rejection by broadcasters.

Mitcham has also spoken about maintaining a balance between earning money online and protecting his longer-term career prospects.

Mitcham's Olympic Gold and Life After Retirement

Mitcham's sporting career remains among the most memorable in Australian Olympic history. At just 20, he defeated China's Zhou Luxin in the men's 10-metre platform final at the Beijing Olympics, scoring 112.10 points on his final dive. He finished with 537.95 points, beating Zhou's 533.15.

After retiring from competitive diving in 2016, Mitcham pursued television, theatre, cabaret and public speaking. His post-sporting career has included appearances on Dancing With The Stars and SAS Australia, alongside stage productions in Britain and Australia.

His experience also reflects a wider financial conversation within Olympic sport. The Associated Press previously reported that several athletes, including British diver Jack Laugher, had joined OnlyFans to supplement their income.

Nearly two decades after winning Olympic gold, Mitcham is still navigating the realities of making a living beyond sport. OnlyFans has provided him with another source of income, but his ambitions of home ownership and a longer-term television career remain central to his plans.