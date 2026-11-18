Manni L. Perez has been nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2026 for her work in Grand Theft Auto VI, giving fans their clearest clue yet about who plays Lucia Caminos. The 17 November announcement officially links Perez to Rockstar Games' long-awaited sequel, but the awards listing names only the performer and the game. It does not identify her character.

Perez has long been linked to Lucia, one of the game's two leads, and several reports following the announcement identified her as the performer behind the character. Rockstar's official Lucia page, however, does not name the actress. The distinction matters: the GTA 6 nomination is confirmed, while the specific casting is still based on reporting.

From Belly Dancing to an Award-Winning Role

Before acting, Perez wanted to travel the world teaching belly dance. She said in a 2018 interview that she taught herself by watching videos and went on to perform at weddings, graduations and other events while in college. It was a professor at SUNY Orange who encouraged her to consider acting. She later trained at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Her television credits include Chicago P.D., The Blacklist, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Marvel's Jessica Jones. In 2020, she won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress in Television for playing Esperanza Morales in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Perez said she cried when she read the audition material because she identified so strongly with the character.

Perez also had experience in voice acting and motion capture years before the GTA 6 nomination. In a 2020 interview, she called motion capture her favourite kind of work and discussed voicing Saiya in the audio drama Visionaries. The Game Awards' Best Performance category recognises voice acting, motion capture or performance capture, though the nomination does not specify which of those Perez did for GTA 6.

Why GTA 6 Was Nominated Before Its Release

Rockstar has already introduced Lucia as a woman who fought for her family and ended up in Leonida Penitentiary. The story follows her and fellow lead Jason Duval after a job goes wrong, pulling them into a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida. While Rockstar's trailers and character profiles have shown how central Lucia is to the story, the shortlist brought fresh attention to the person behind the performance.

GTA 6 received eight nominations in all, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best Game Direction. Its scheduled 19 November release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S falls before the awards' 20 November eligibility deadline. The organisers also allow publishers to give voting outlets advance access to games for evaluation.

Perez is one of five Best Performance nominees, alongside Angela Sant'Albano, Liam McIntyre, Patrick Gibson and Rahul Kohli. The winner will be announced at the ceremony on 10 December at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.