Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his Enigma Variations co-star Devon Terrell have drawn attention after footage of the actors sharing a passionate kiss on a Manhattan street prompted viewers to question whether the video was real or AI-generated. The TikTok post shared by TMZ had attracted 208,500 views, 25,500 likes, 4,127 comments and 69,300 shares in the supplied snapshot. The clip attracted further attention.

Fans Question Whether the Kissing Video Is AI

Several commenters questioned the footage's authenticity, asking whether it had been created using artificial intelligence. 'Is this AI?' one person asked, while another wrote: 'I swear the world is ending this is so sad'.

Others said they were becoming less confident about distinguishing genuine footage from AI-generated clips. One commenter wrote: 'AI I won't believe anything... ANYTHING I see on social media anymore'. Similar questions appeared throughout the supplied comments, with viewers asking whether the video was real.

The questions appeared alongside enthusiastic responses and jokes. The comments show that the clip prompted varied reactions, but they do not establish that it was AI-generated. TMZ presented it as footage from a production shoot and credited Backgrid.

What Happened in the Manhattan Kissing Scene?

The footage shows Taylor-Johnson and Terrell on a snowy Manhattan pavement. Terrell appears to initiate the kiss before the pair kiss several times and embrace. TMZ described the encounter as 'hot and heavy' when sharing the clip on TikTok.

Some viewers focused on the physical intimacy, with one commenting: 'The tongue!?' Another drew attention to Taylor-Johnson's expression, writing: 'OH HES SMILINGGGGG'. Others disagreed. 'I'm srry but Aaron looks uncomfortable', one person wrote, while another said the actors looked uncomfortable.

Those comments reflect viewers' interpretations, rather than evidence of how either actor felt while filming. The footage was credited to Backgrid.

The scene was filmed on 16 November, according to reporting accompanying the clip. The engagement figures are a supplied snapshot, not verified live totals, and may have changed. The original TikTok post is available on TMZ's official account.

Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell Were Kissing

The actors were filming Netflix's upcoming limited series Enigma Variations, not documenting a confirmed real-life relationship. Taylor-Johnson plays Paul, while Terrell portrays Manfred, one of the central character's romantic interests.

The scene forms part of the fictional relationship between their characters. The footage offers a glimpse of the storyline, but does not establish anything about either actor's private life.

What To Know About Netflix's Enigma Variations

The series adapts André Aciman's 2017 novel of the same name. It follows Paul through relationships and experiences that shape him over several transformative years. The novel's story spans Italy, New York and New England.

Paul's romantic life includes relationships with men and women, with the series exploring masculinity, sexuality and modern love. The cast also includes Alicia Vikander as Claire, Riley Keough as Maud, Sarah Pidgeon as Chloe, Nicholas Podany as Harlan and Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Noah.

Oliver Hermanus is directing the adaptation, while Amanda Kate Shuman is its writer and an executive producer. Media Res is producing the series, with Aciman among its executive producers. Netflix has not announced a release date.