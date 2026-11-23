When money is tight, deciding which bills to pay first can become overwhelming. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey advises struggling households to stop panicking, assess their expenses, and prioritise essential needs before tackling other financial obligations.

Ramsey shared this guidance in a Facebook post, which is also published on his Ramsey Solutions website. His approach starts with four essential expenses, known as the Four Walls, followed by seven Baby Steps designed to help households regain financial control.

How Dave Ramsey Wants Households to Handle a Money Crisis

Ramsey recommends prioritising four basic expenses when income cannot cover every bill: food, utilities, shelter, and basic transportation.

These necessities protect a household's immediate well-being and ability to maintain employment. He advises paying for them before addressing credit cards, medical bills, student loans, and other financial commitments.

Rather than spreading limited money across every creditor, households should first ensure their essential needs are covered. Once the immediate crisis is under control, they can begin following his seven Baby Steps.

Baby Step 1: Build a $1,000 Starter Emergency Fund

Ramsey's first step is saving $1,000 as a starter emergency fund. This money provides a cushion for unexpected expenses, including vehicle repairs, broken appliances, and urgent household bills.

Households can work towards this target by selling unused possessions, reducing discretionary spending, or taking on additional work.

Baby Step 2: Pay Off Non-Mortgage Debt

The second step involves clearing all non-mortgage debt using the debt snowball method. Borrowers should list their outstanding balances from smallest to largest, make minimum payments on every account, and direct extra money towards the smallest balance.

After clearing it, they can redirect that payment towards the next smallest debt. The process continues until all non-mortgage debts are repaid. Unlike strategies that prioritise interest rates, the snowball method focuses on smaller victories to maintain motivation.

Baby Step 3: Save Three to Six Months of Expenses

After clearing non-mortgage debt, Ramsey recommends building an emergency fund covering three to six months of living expenses. This reserve can help households manage job losses, medical emergencies, and unexpected income disruptions. It provides greater financial protection than the initial $1,000 savings target.

Baby Step 4: Invest 15% of Gross Income for Retirement

The fourth step involves investing 15% of gross household income towards retirement. Ramsey recommends tax-advantaged accounts such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), depending on eligibility and individual circumstances.

Baby Steps 5 to 7: Education, Mortgage Repayment, and Wealth Building

The final three steps focus on longer-term financial priorities:

Baby Step 5: Save for Children's College: Set aside money for children's or grandchildren's education.

Set aside money for children's or grandchildren's education. Baby Step 6: Pay Off the Mortgage Early: Make additional payments towards mortgage principal to eliminate the home loan sooner.

Make additional payments towards mortgage principal to eliminate the home loan sooner. Baby Step 7: Build Wealth and Give Generously: Focus on growing wealth, giving to others, and achieving greater financial independence.

How to Follow Ramsey's Advice When Bills Become Difficult

Households experiencing financial pressure can start by preparing a written monthly budget. Listing expenses helps identify essential payments and areas where spending can be reduced. Ramsey also suggests considering temporary employment, consulting opportunities, or selling unused possessions to generate additional income.

Communicating with creditors is equally important. Rather than ignoring missed payments, households should contact lenders to discuss their circumstances and possible repayment arrangements. Once essential expenses are covered, they can gradually work through the Baby Steps. Even small amounts of progress can help households move towards greater financial stability.