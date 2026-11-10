David Walliams has lost a High Court bid to prevent publication of sexual misconduct allegations involving young fans and women connected to his television and publishing work. Jade, who alleges unwanted sexual contact when she was 15, said: 'It angers me that he is still on the TV, as famous as he is.'

Jade, now a mother, says seeing her daughter approach 15 makes her feel sick when imagining a 36-year-old man behaving similarly towards her. Walliams denies wrongdoing, and the court did not determine whether the allegations were true.

Jade Explains Anger Over Walliams' Television Presence

In the joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News, Jade says she has banned her younger children from bringing Walliams' books home from school. Explaining her anger about his continuing fame, she added: 'He used that fame to get women.'

Jade, a pseudonym, says Walliams contacted her through MySpace in 2007, before they exchanged emails and met at a café. Two friends recalled her discussing the messages, rather than the alleged encounter at his home.

Walliams Denies Sexual Contact With Jade

Jade alleges Walliams took her home and initiated unwanted sexual contact, stopping after she pulled away and suggesting they wait until she was 16. His lawyers deny any sexual contact with her and describe the allegations of serious criminal conduct as false.

The three-year investigation examines allegations dating back to 2003, drawing on emails, messages, contemporaneous notes and accounts from friends and colleagues. The allegations concern different conduct, including unwanted sexual contact, alleged grooming and inappropriate workplace behaviour.

Why the High Court Refused an Injunction

Walliams brought proceedings against Guardian News and Media and Independent Television News, citing a risk to his life. Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the application on 3 November, and the appeal deadline passed on Monday, 9 November, without an appeal.

In the matter of the suicidal UK celebrity whose anonymity claim against The Guardian and ITN is now dismissed: a primer (with official court doc excerpts) 🧵



The Defendants allege that, over a period of years, the Claimant used his status and influence as a well-known public… pic.twitter.com/xPL4CYn65r — 🧑‍⚖️ The Diddy Docket (@diddydocket) November 10, 2026

The legal explanation of the ruling says the judge accepted a genuine and grave risk but considered that the state had assumed responsibility for his immediate safety through NHS psychiatric services.

He balanced Walliams' privacy rights against freedom of expression, the rights of journalists and sources to communicate information, and the public interest, without determining the allegations' truth or endorsing subsequent publication.

Alex Alleges Grooming After Writing Support

Alex, another pseudonym, says she gave Walliams scripts in January 2004, when she was 15 and he was 32. She describes encouragement and correspondence before they began having sex when she was 17.

She describes the encounters as consensual but alleges grooming because he had known her since she was 15, encouraged her writing and occupied a position of authority. His lawyers deny grooming and say he believed she was 18 when they reconnected.

Legal Letter Sent to Sarah's Friend

Sarah alleges Walliams led her towards his bedroom when she was 18 and heavily intoxicated, before her friend intervened. His lawyers deny getting her drunk to take advantage of her and say there was no sexual contact.

Eight months later, Sarah's friend received a letter from Walliams' lawyers demanding a written undertaking within 24 hours not to discuss her experience involving Walliams. Schillings said it understood she intended to sell an account that Walliams believed was untruthful.

Workplace Allegations and Walliams' Response

The investigation describes allegations involving Britain's Got Talent runners and HarperCollins employees, while his lawyers deny harassment and inappropriate workplace behaviour. Producers Fremantle and Syco say they had no knowledge of the allegations and received no complaints.

According to the investigation, HarperCollins' inquiry began in late 2023 and concluded in 2024 without consequences for Walliams. The publisher stopped commissioning new titles by him in December 2025 and announced in September 2026 that it would no longer publish his back catalogue.

Walliams acknowledged thoughtlessness in some casual relationships but denied abusing his celebrity status, saying: 'I am not a sexual predator.'