Russell Brand has been warned that he could face serious danger inside London's HMP Wandsworth after being jailed for rape and sexual assault. A former prisoner at the institution has claimed the 51-year-old comedian is a 'marked man' and could struggle to remain safe before being transferred elsewhere.

The warning followed Brand's sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November 2026, when he received his prison sentence. His conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women has brought an abrupt end to his freedom after years of allegations and a lengthy criminal investigation.

Russell Brand Warned He Is a 'Marked Man' Inside HMP Wandsworth

A former HMP Wandsworth inmate, who was reportedly released last year, has described the prison as an exceptionally dangerous environment for someone with Brand's notoriety. The former prisoner believes Brand could become a target because of his convictions.

'If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he's in real trouble – a dead man walking,' the former inmate warned.

He suggested Brand's immediate priority should be avoiding confrontation until prison authorities arrange a permanent transfer. Whether such a move has been scheduled remains unclear.

'He won't be there permanently but needs to survive until he's got his permanent move,' the former prisoner added.

The former inmate also alleged widespread violence and corruption within the institution, describing conditions as 'violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy'.

He claimed that staff had previously paid prisoners to attack fellow inmates, although the allegation was not independently substantiated in the report.

'Brand will be a marked man while he is there and – if he is to stay safe – needs to move quickly,' he added.

The allegations about prison conditions remain unverified. There is also no independently confirmed report that Brand has been threatened or physically attacked while in custody.

Why Russell Brand Was Sentenced to 10 Years and Six Months in Prison

Brand's imprisonment followed his conviction on 5 November, when a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the offences involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009, during Brand's rise to fame.

The jury also acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

At sentencing, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan imposed nine years for rape, alongside a further 18 months for the sexual assault convictions. The sexual assault sentences were ordered to run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the rape sentence, bringing the total to 10 years and six months.

The judge said Brand would serve two-thirds of his overall sentence in custody before being released on licence.

Brand must also remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

The prosecution said the entertainer had exploited his growing celebrity status to sexually abuse women, disregarding their consent and the lasting consequences of his actions.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts described Brand as a 'manipulative sexual predator' and praised the women who testified against him.

'Today's sentence cannot undo the harm the victims have lived with, but we hope it brings them some measure of justice,' Roberts said.

Brand denied the offences during his trial. His lawyers argued that he had changed considerably since the incidents, but the court nevertheless imposed a substantial custodial sentence.