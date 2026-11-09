Russell Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, 9 November. Brand was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009.

The sentence followed a jury's guilty verdict on Thursday, 5 November, after a trial. The 51-year-old had denied the charges. He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in custody before becoming eligible for release on licence. He will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator who believed 'fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.'

'Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent,' the judge said.

Russell Brand's Rise From Broadcaster to Hollywood Actor

Brand rose to fame as a TV and radio presenter before starring in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

During the trial, Brand acknowledged what he called 'reckless philandering and idiocy' but maintained that consent was fundamental to him.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones told the court Brand had 'abused his influence and the power that came with his fame.'

Victims Describe the Lasting Impact of the Offences

One woman, whom Brand was convicted of raping in 2009, said the trauma 'often feels never-ending.' In a statement read by prosecutors, she said she feared reporting him because she thought she would not be believed.

'His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless,' she said.

Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman in 2004 but acquitted of raping her.

'That undeserved feeling of shame and "what if I had done this or done that" has been carried round inside me for over 20 years,' she told the court.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police praised the women for their 'immense bravery, dignity and resilience.' He said their decision to come forward could encourage other survivors to report sexual violence.

The Metropolitan Police has said Brand remains under investigation over two alleged rapes, including one involving a girl who was 16 at the time. These allegations are separate from his convictions and have not been determined by a court.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said on Friday that he 'wouldn't be surprised if many more came forward.' Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said on Sunday that sexual abuse remained a problem in the media industry.

David Roberts, a senior Crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said allegations of rape and sexual assault would be taken seriously regardless of the accused person's identity or circumstances. The CPS said the four women had lived with the impact for almost two decades.