"Days of Our Lives" will welcome one of its own back in the town of Salem. Ava has returned but things are not the same for her anymore. Meanwhile, a confession puts Brady and Kristen's relationship in danger. Here are a few spoilers for the episodes airing from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. Read on to find out what is happening next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When the show returns next week, expect to see some drama surrounding Ava, who is returning to the town after a long absence. According to Soaps.com, Ava's arrival will not be very dramatic or big. She must maintain a low profile because of the charges she still has to deal with. Nevertheless, there is one special friend who she reaches out to when she is back in town.

Read more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for week of Nov. 2: Truth about Ciara's death, Tripp's paternity

Meanwhile, Brady and Kristen could be in a difficult space this week. Spoilers suggest that Brady wants to come clean about something to Kristen. However, this piece of information can jeopardise Brady and Kristen's relationship. Will he finally confess how he manipulated her?

Fans can expect to see some heated exchange and a much-awaited confrontation between Jennifer and Kate. All of this takes place during Jennifer's party celebrating her recovery and coming out of coma. This is when the intense verbal exchange takes place between the two ladies.

Elsewhere, Gwen continues to follow the path of her sinister plans. She visits Rolf, her new ally, and discusses the next step of their evil schemes.

Nevertheless, happy days are soon approaching. There is a wedding coming up that will bring together everyone from Salem town. Shawn and Belle start the planning of their wedding. There is one obstacle to overcome and that is Philip. Expect a dramatic reaction from Victor's son who once planned to marry Belle.

Towards the end of the week, Philip has a mystery caller and this time there is someone who will catch up on him. Sarah will be able to take a picture of Philip with his mysterious partner.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday through Friday at 2.30 pm ET on NBC.