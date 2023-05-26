A "Deal or No Deal" executive is disagreeing with Meghan Markle's assessment that the game show "objectified" the briefcase models.

Lucas Green, the chief content officer for Banijay, the company relaunching the show around the world, said "no" when asked if he agrees with the Duchess of Sussex's comments that the models were "objectified bimbos."

He shared that the show is constantly modernising its format so it is not the same as it was years ago. Green told Variety, "No, but we are constantly evolving the format so that it isn't the same show it was 15+ years ago. A lot of work goes into modernising our formats to ensure they represent our values as a company and wider society."

Meghan Markle was one of the briefcase girls during her brief stint on "Deal or No Deal." She spoke about the experience last year in an episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast titled "Breaking Down the Bimbo."

She admitted that she left the job after she felt "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo." She said she "didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."

The 41-year-old shared during her chat with guest Paris Hilton, "I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage...That's how it felt for me at the time; being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo.'"

She added, "It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains. I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart. By the way, I was surrounded by smart women ... but that wasn't the focus."

The American version of "Deal or No Deal," which was hosted by Howie Mandel, used scantily-clad women to hold and open the briefcases. On the contrary, the U.K. version uses members of the public to open each case and will continue to "use members of the public from all walks of life to open the boxes."

Green explained, "Deal or No Deal" has a strong identity and format DNA; elements we consolidate, strengthen, and ensure aren't compromised. However, every territory and culture has a different way of showcasing it."

He added, "In Spain we have the original host returning, but of course, there will be some modern twists! For the new U.K. version, we will be welcoming new host Stephen Mulhern. And we recently announced a completely new take on the format with Endemol Shine North America producing "Deal or No Deal Island" for NBC."

Meghan Markle received backlash after she shared her personal experience working on "Deal or No Deal." Most came from former colleagues including Claudia Jordan and former wardrobe stylist Dina Cerchion.

Jordan defended the show and said it never treated any of the briefcase models like bimbos. She also clarified that "getting a modelling gig on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect." Meanwhile, Cerchion said she loved her work on the show and called it a "privilege to design the looks" for all the women.

Mandel, for his part, admitted that he too felt like a "bimbo" saying, "I've never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat. I was in the centre, just dressed up in a suit and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me and I had to do nothing." He said he did not understand the criticism towards the Duchess of Sussex since she did not complain but only shared her personal feelings about her work on "Deal or No Deal."