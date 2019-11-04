With the review embargo effectively lifted a few days ago, gamers now have a glimpse of what "Death Stranding" truly offers. In spite of the mixed feedback from various outlets, Hideo Kojima's first game since he left Konami apparently looks promising. Using innovative facial capture technology, the developers digitised popular actors into the open-world action-adventure title. Norman Reedus, the man behind the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, reportedly expresses his thoughts on the cancelled "Silent Hills".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reedus explains that he took on the role after Guillermo del Toro talked him into it. It was also revealed that in between filming for "The Walking Dead" the actor was busy with the Death Stranding developers. He goes on to describe how it is like to work with the Japanese game director. The original project was supposed to be a sequel to the popular survival horror franchise, which was eventually canned due to problems between Konami and Kojima.

In #DeathStranding, every journey could be your last.



Hold your breath, avoid the mysterious BTs, and hope you don't get taken... pic.twitter.com/nqpIRRqQ11 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 3, 2019

He then went on to talk about his thoughts after he knew the game was cancelled. "I was bummed, but when Hideo described what we were doing next, I completely forgot about it," said Reedus. "I was like, thank god, that didn't work, because this was way better," he added regarding "Death Stranding". Furthermore, it was discovered that the movie star never played the "P.T." demo, which might be a surprise for some fans.

it's unreal what they did with the engine on Death Stranding, look at the likeness of Norman Reedus on the game, what's real anymore? pic.twitter.com/KwsFGqi6IL — eduardo (@eduardoisalivee) November 2, 2019

Although known for his work on the Metal Gear series and Zone of Enders, Kojima was tapped to work on the survival horror sequel. Initial reactions were apparently positive as fans speculated the possible direction he could take the franchise. Unfortunately, development only got as far as the demo titled "P.T." (short for playable teaser).

Dear Friends â¤ï¸ This is very SUPER COOL says boy wonder Robin to Batman ðŸ¤© @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN is brilliant and #DeathStranding is AMAZING !!! ðŸ‘Š #HeartMan ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/FWU6d3k0D6 — Nicolas Winding Refn (@NicolasWR) November 3, 2019

The game was presented with a first-person view, which was the first in the franchise and reviews praised its presentation. Meanwhile, those who were able to complete it were treated to a scene where it reveals Reedus as the main character. "Death Stranding" is slated to launch for the PS4 on Friday, while the PC version is pegged for a likely 2020 summer release.