With the release date just a little over a month away, Hideo Kojima is hyping up fans with interesting tidbits about his game. "Death Stranding" is scheduled to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Friday, November 8, 2019.

A few days ago, Kojima Productions officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated action game had gone gold. This means the master copy of the game is already on its way for mass production to prepare for distribution through digital and physical outlets. To add to the excitement of fans, the game director teased an interesting gameplay feature.

Aside from the star-studded cast of A-list actors that were motion-captured and whose features were digitised into the game, one character has been the subject of mystery for a while now. The "Bridge Baby," or "BB" as referred to by the in-game narrative is an iconic element in the game. As such, Kojima is injecting his own brand of quirkiness to the game by using the DualShock 4 controller's built-in speaker.

There will be instances in the game wherein players must soothe the baby in the pod by gently rocking the controller back and forth, Polygon reports. This is possible via the built-in motion sensors. Meanwhile, the Bridge Baby's voice can be toggled to come out of the controller's speaker as a means of breaking the fourth wall so to speak.

"Death Stranding" is Hideo Kojima's first major project after leaving Konami. Hence, gaming critics are apparently expecting a lot from the father of the award-winning "Metal Gear" franchise.

By setting, youâ€™ll be able to have BBâ€™s voice coming out from this BBish controller — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 27, 2019

It is currently unclear if there will be other uses for the DualShock 4 aside from the aforementioned function. Nevertheless, Kojima is known for adding multiple surprise mechanics that players will likely appreciate. When the BB Pod feature was revealed, gamers wondered if it will be exclusive to the game's Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle. However, a representative from Sony confirmed that the feature will work on any version of the game system.

Tomorrow is in your hands.



Tomorrow is in your hands.

Death Stranding launches on PS4 November 8. More details and Collectorâ€™s Edition info: https://t.co/W7w9fLBa1e — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2019

Fans who want even more than just the "Death Stranding" controller gimmick can go for the collector's edition version instead. Not only does it include several collectible real-world items, but buyers will also likewise get a life-size BB Pod statue to enhance the experience.