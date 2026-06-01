Nicki Minaj has not exposed any 'blood Illuminati contract' involving Jay-Z, despite a viral claim circulating on X and elsewhere after his Roots Picnic performance in Philadelphia on 30 May 2026. The footage shared online does not show Minaj making that accusation, and no verified evidence supports the story.

The rumour began with an X post from an account identified as SlimeDiff, which alleged that Minaj had gone live to say Jay-Z wanted her to sign an Illuminati contract 'with bl**d.' The post even attached a clip from an Instagram Live session as supposed proof, but the video itself showed Minaj chatting with viewers and reacting to music rather than accusing Jay-Z of anything.

Nicki Minaj went Live EXPOSING that Jay Z wanted her to Sign a Illum*nati Contract with Bl**d 🤯👀. After she declined Jay Z stated beefing her 👀👀



“I believe in God I would never do that “

“Guys the Illum*nati is real ❗️❗️❗️” pic.twitter.com/FgonafWpbo — SlimeDiff (@SIimediff) May 30, 2026

Not only does the viral claim lack supporting evidence, but it is also inconsistent with the content of the footage. Nicki Minaj makes no reference to Jay-Z, the Illuminati, or any form of ritualised agreement. The claim appears to have emerged from interpretations layered onto a genuine clip rather than from anything explicitly stated within the footage itself.

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What The Footage Shows

The circulating video does not appear to support the accusation at all. Instead, it shows Minaj in a casual livestream setting, interacting with fans and reacting to music, which is a long way from the dramatic line being pushed online.

There is also no public record of Minaj making the alleged statement on X or in any livestream. According to Primetimer, she has lashed out at Jay-Z in the past, but it also makes clear that she has not accused him of trying to get her to sign any 'Illuminati contract.' In other words, the online claim rests on suggestion, not confirmation.

Jay-Z officially confirms he and Beyonce sent a cease and desist to Nicki Minaj to gag her.



“It will cost a [billion] to say my name.” pic.twitter.com/64GkS7qTwL — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) May 31, 2026

Jay-Z, Conspiracy Theories And Old Noise

The rumour has gained traction because Jay-Z has long been dragged into Illuminati conspiracy theories, a habit the internet seems unwilling to retire. The idea dates back years and gained force after a hand gesture he made was falsely linked to the supposed secret society. It also points out that the historical Illuminati was a real 18th-century Bavarian group founded by Adam Weishaupt and later banned in 1785.

Jay-Z has rejected those theories before. In a 2010 interview, he dismissed the suggestion as 'silly' and argued that public suspicion often shadows success because people struggle to explain fame through talent and hard work alone. That view has aged rather well, even if the conspiracy itself keeps resurfacing with fresh packaging.

The BBC has also previously noted that Jay-Z's name has frequently been folded into these theories, but no evidence has ever established that he or Minaj is linked to any such secret society.

Roots Picnic Rekindled The Feud

The current wave of chatter was helped along by Jay-Z's performance at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, where he was widely interpreted as throwing shade at Minaj, Drake, Kanye West and others. Reports on the 30 May set said he delivered lines that online listeners connected to his longstanding disputes, including one passage many heard as aimed at Minaj.

A separate report suggested that some fans interpreted the lyric as a reference to Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, although Jay-Z did not directly name any individuals. Nonetheless, social media quickly amplified the speculation, drawing connections that were not explicitly supported by the lyrics themselves.

What Can Be Confirmed

Minaj has not publicly accused Jay-Z of wanting her to sign an Illuminati contract. The viral X post that said she had done so is unsupported by the clip attached to it.

It can also be confirmed that Jay-Z's Roots Picnic set reignited talk of his strained relationship with Minaj, giving the rumour a new life online. What cannot be confirmed is the central allegation itself. On the evidence available, it should be treated with a great deal of scepticism.