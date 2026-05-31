Jay-Z is back on stage and has revived not only his performances, but his long-running tension with Nicki Minaj, with the rapper reportedly telling audiences that 'a rapper can't be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans' as he revisited references to political divisions and industry rivalries.

In one comment, a user explained that Jay-Z is 'saying no rappers can be his opponent while MAGA republicans are a thing. Reads to me like he's got beef with Nicki but it's more than just a rap feud, it's more to do with her being MAGA. MAGA is his opp, not any rapper.'

Minaj has previously made references to long-running grievances involving the industry and alleged disputes tied to Roc Nation leadership.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, has maintained a relatively quiet public posture in recent years, focusing on business ventures and selective appearances. That makes the timing of this onstage return notable.

What We Know About Nicki Minaj and Jay Z's Alleged Beef

At the height of hip-hop's commercial success, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were operating in the same industry circles, but their relationship gradually cooled. Over time, contact between them faded, then stopped altogether, and eventually only appeared through indirect comments and public hints.

A key part of the said beef has been Nicki Minaj's repeated criticism of parts of the music industry, including Roc Nation, the company founded by Jay-Z. She has at different points suggested that powerful figures in the industry influence opportunities and control access in ways that favour some artists over others.

Jay-Z has not publicly responded in detail to these claims, and Roc Nation has also stayed silent. That lack of response has left room for speculation, with fans filling in the gaps themselves.

From Barbie to Barbie Maga

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Nicki Minaj did not suddenly change her political stance in one moment. Instead, it happened gradually over time, through a series of public comments and online posts that increasingly aligned her with more conservative voices. The change became more noticeable in the early 2020s, when she began speaking more openly about feeling pressure on artists to follow certain political expectations.

A major turning point came in 2021 during the COVID-19 vaccine debate. Minaj attracted attention after sharing an unverified story about side effects in Trinidad. Health officials quickly pushed back on the claim, but conservative commentators defended her, saying she was challenging powerful institutions.

That moment marked her first clear connection with right-leaning media spaces.

After that, her views became more visible online. She started questioning mainstream political messaging, especially around race and voting. She also spoke about feeling that Black entertainers were expected to support the Democratic Party, and her posts increasingly showed distrust toward established political narratives.

Nicki Minaj's shift towards Republican and MAGA-aligned politics became much more visible in late 2025, when she began appearing at major conservative events and sharing stages with Trump-linked figures. One of the clearest moments came in December 2025, when she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Arizona. There, she spoke alongside Erika Kirk and praised Donald Trump as a strong influence for younger audiences, while also criticising Democratic figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom.

After that event, Minaj continued to show up in conservative spaces. She attended other Turning Point USA-related gatherings where she spoke about faith, free speech, and political pressure on celebrities. In early 2026, she was also seen at a White House event tied to Trump's proposed savings programme, where she was photographed with him and spoke positively about his leadership.

It is not confirmed that Jay-Z's recent MAGA reference was aimed at Minaj. However, because of her recent political shift, fans have been quick to connect the dots themselves.