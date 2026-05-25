Nicki Minaj found herself at the centre of a political sideshow in Washington on 24 May after Donald Trump's adviser Alex Bruesewitz claimed the rapper declined a photo with Senator Ted Cruz, alleging instead that the Texas Republican pursued her down a hallway before eventually securing a snap.

The account, shared on X, quickly drew attention as it cast the brief encounter in sharply different terms from a routine celebrity photo request.

Minaj has spent months signalling support for Trump and his allies, placing her in an unusual position within celebrity politics. That alignment has not insulated every figure within the Republican orbit. Bruesewitz's version of events suggests that even among political allies, access and optics remain tightly managed.

Photo Clash Unfolds

According to Bruesewitz, Cruz and members of his team 'literally sprinted down the hallway screaming 'Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!'' in an attempt to catch the artist for a picture. He claimed he told the senator they were pressed for time and needed to reach the White House, adding that stopping for every request was not possible.

Not to overexaggerate, but I’ve never seen anything like it.@tedcruz and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming “Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!” begging Nicki Minaj for a picture. I told Ted we were in a rush, we had to get to the White House and didn’t have time to stop… https://t.co/bEKgwCdeo4 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 24, 2026

He was at pains to point out that Minaj had not refused everyone. 'She stopped and took pics with as many staffers and elected officials as she could,' he wrote, before adding, 'We just didn't have time for Ted.' The distinction, in his telling, was deliberate rather than incidental.

The more pointed criticism followed. Bruesewitz accused Cruz of cornering them as they were leaving after being turned down for a formal photo, alleging that a member of the senator's team then captured an image anyway. 'Extremely creepy,' he wrote, framing the moment as an overstep rather than a misunderstanding. He went further still, taking a swipe at Cruz's political credibility, saying he would not take foreign policy advice from someone who behaved in that way.

Cruz himself offered a markedly different tone. Posting on X the same day, he described the encounter as extraordinary, writing, 'Not to overexaggerate, but I've never seen anything like it.' He did not address the allegation that he had pursued or cornered Minaj, leaving the more contentious claims unanswered.

Cruz's representatives have not publicly responded to the specific accusations. IBT UK requested a comment, but no clarification emerged.

Political Alignment Adds Context

The episode lands against a backdrop of Minaj's increasingly visible support for Trump and the wider MAGA movement. Her stance has drawn both support and criticism, particularly from fans who have questioned her political positioning.

In recent weeks, she has also thrown her weight behind commentator Katie Miller, whose podcast is reportedly under consideration by Paramount as part of a broader push into the space. The potential deal has divided opinion online, reflecting the same fault lines that have followed Minaj's own political endorsements.

Minaj appeared as a guest on Miller's programme, where she reiterated her support for Trump, arguing he has been treated unfairly. She later endorsed Miller more directly on social media, writing, 'She's a VERY rare breed. I get it,' as discussion around the podcast's future intensified.

That context matters in assessing the Cruz incident. While Minaj has shown a willingness to engage with figures aligned with Trump, Bruesewitz's account suggests that proximity to the movement does not automatically translate into access, particularly when public image is at stake. His remark that posing with Cruz might not be 'a good look' hints at internal reputational calculations that rarely surface so bluntly.

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Online reaction to the exchange was swift and, at times, derisive. Supporters of Minaj mocked Cruz in replies to Bruesewitz's post, though such responses offer more noise than clarity. What remains unclear is the precise sequence of events in that hallway, with no independent footage or corroboration made public.

For now, the episode rests on two incomplete accounts: one detailed and accusatory, the other brief and non-specific. Without further evidence or comment, the full picture of what happened between Nicki Minaj and Ted Cruz remains open to interpretation.