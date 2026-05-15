Nicki Minaj has opened up about her political shift toward supporting Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, saying she previously avoided speaking publicly about her views because she feared backlash from fans and the music industry.

In a recent interview with TIME, Minaj explained that her political beliefs had been developing privately for some time, but she chose not to share them openly. She said she was aware her views could alienate parts of her audience, which made her cautious about expressing them to the public.

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Private Support for Trump Before Public Endorsement

Reports say the 43-year-old Super Bass rapper said she felt pressure to remain silent while her opinions formed, particularly given the entertainment industry's general political leanings and the potential risk to her career.

Minaj has revealed that her support for Donald Trump existed before she made any public endorsement. However, she said she avoided acting on those views openly for fear of criticism and professional consequences. 'I felt that way already about him, just that I didn't dare act like that publicly,' she explained.

'It's been ingrained in everyone's brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump,' she continued.

According to her account in TIME, she began to feel more comfortable expressing her position after experiencing personal incidents, including security concerns and interactions with political figures who offered assistance during those moments.

Speaking Out: Nicki Minaj's Turning Point

Minaj has pointed to a combination of personal and political experiences that influenced her decision to become more vocal about her support for Trump. These include frustrations over how certain issues affecting her were handled and support she received from political figures outside her usual network.

She described a moment of realisation where she felt less pressure to keep her political views hidden, saying it became easier for her to speak openly about them rather than continue concealing them.

'I was shocked,' the rapper said, referring to when Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna contacted her and helped connect her with federal law enforcement and a private security firm after a swatting incident in April 2025. 'I'd never seen anyone in politics treat me that way. That's what made me say that I don't care to keep this a secret anymore,' Minaj described the incident that became her turning point.

Backlash After Public Alignment with MAGA

Since openly aligning herself with Trump and conservative figures, Minaj has faced backlash online, including criticism from fans and accusations about her motivations and social media following.

Reports say Minaj lost millions of followers on social platforms after her political stance became more visible. Some critics have also questioned the authenticity of her online reach, while supporters argue she is being targeted for expressing her beliefs.

A More Vocal Political Identity

Minaj has continued to appear at political events and publicly comment on issues linked to her support for Trump and conservative politics. She has also suggested that other entertainers privately share similar views but avoid speaking openly due to fear of backlash.

Her recent remarks reflect a shift from earlier years, when she largely avoided detailed political alignment in public despite occasional commentary on social issues.