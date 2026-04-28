The rumours swirling around Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty suggest a high-profile marriage in serious trouble, and the internet is paying attention. While the claims are unconfirmed, the speculation has captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

The story hinges on supposed evidence of a breakup, with some suggesting Petty has been ousted from their luxurious home in California, and others questioning the credibility of the sources.

The Origins of the Rumours

The story gained momentum when online personality DJ Vlad posted on 27 April 2026. He shared a screenshot allegedly from New York's sex offender registry, claiming it showed Kenneth Petty now living in an 800 square foot house in Jamaica, Queens. Vlad asserted that this location marked a significant downgrade from the $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills that Nicki Minaj owns. He added that the registry indicates Petty's current physical residence, not a temporary or fake address. Vlad's comments implied that Petty's move might be related to recent allegations, including reports of infidelity and another woman's pregnancy.

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This post ignited a fierce online response. Fans of Nicki Minaj, known as the 'Barbz,' quickly responded, with many dismissing Vlad's claims. Some argued that the registry details could be manipulated or misinterpreted, suggesting the move might be for privacy or security reasons. Others believed the story was exaggerated or taken out of context, dismissing it as mere gossip.

The Evidence and the Debate

Vlad's assertion was rooted in alleged official documents, which he argued prove Petty's current location. He stood by his interpretation, claiming that the sex offender registry reflects a person's actual residence, not a fictitious address. This led to heated exchanges between Vlad and the fans, with accusations flying on both sides. Vlad responded sharply to sceptics, saying, 'That's not how the sex offender registry works, idiot. It's where you're physically located. You think Nicki and their son are living with him in that tiny house?'

Meanwhile, fans expressed mixed opinions. Some pointed out that moving from a multimillion-dollar mansion to a smaller property could be due to personal reasons or legal issues. Others suggested that Petty might have never been fully integrated into Nicki's celebrity lifestyle, hinting that their relationship was more pragmatic than romantic. A few fans even speculated that Petty's apparent departure was a calculated move, possibly to keep a low profile or avoid further legal scrutiny.

Speculation of Infidelity and Breakup

Adding fuel to the fire are claims that infidelity may have played a role in the alleged split. Reports suggest that Petty might have been involved with another woman, who could be pregnant. These rumours surfaced shortly before DJ Vlad's post and intensified the online chatter. Some supporters of the theory believe that Nicki's decision to distance herself from Petty was driven by these alleged betrayals.

Others remain sceptical, emphasising that no official confirmation exists. They say the rumours about pregnancy and infidelity are based solely on conjecture from unnamed sources and unverified reports. The timeline of events is also unclear, with some suggesting the story might be a distraction or an attempt to tarnish Nicki's image.

Historical Context and Public Reactions

The initial whispers began on the gossip blog Crazy Days and Nights (CDAN) in late March 2026. The blog posted a 'blind item' hinting that Nicki Minaj's husband had been involved with another woman. Although blind items are often cryptic, fans connected the clues to Petty, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and is married to the rapper.

Proponents of CDAN's accuracy point to past accurate claims, including reports about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. They argue that, despite their vague nature, these posts often contain valid information before it becomes public knowledge. Critics, however, remain cautious, viewing such stories as unverified gossip rather than confirmed news.

What Comes Next?

At present, neither Nicki Minaj nor Kenneth Petty has issued official statements addressing the rumours. The story remains rooted in speculation, with no verified evidence of a split or infidelity.