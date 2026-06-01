Katie Price's Instagram account has been permanently removed by Meta after an internal investigation into a post on the platform, leaving the former glamour model without her 2.6 million followers and prompting insiders to accuse the tech giant of hypocrisy over its treatment of OnlyFans-style content.

The account disappeared abruptly last week, just days after Price had used it to post updates about her husband, Lee Andrews, whom she said had gone 'missing' before later being found in Dubai. When fans tried to view her profile, they were met with a message saying the page was unavailable and may have been removed.

Ban Linked To Complaint Over 'Flashed A B***'

According to reports, the removal followed an internal Meta investigation into complaints about one of Price's Instagram posts promoting CBD products. Users allegedly claimed she had 'flashed a b***' in the content, prompting moderation checks by the company behind Instagram.

It has also been reported that Meta executives took down the account while the complaints were reviewed. A source told The Sun that Price was later cleared of wrongdoing, but her account can no longer be recovered, meaning years of posts and her following of more than 2.6 million people have been lost.

One insider said Price was furious, calling the move 'absolutely ridiculous' after she had spent years building the page. The source also claimed she had been told the account would be restored, only to be informed later that the decision was irreversible and that she would need to start again with a new profile.

The details of the investigation and its outcome remain based on unnamed sources and should be treated cautiously until there is an official statement.

'What About OnlyFans?' Insiders Question Meta's Standards

Behind the anger is a wider accusation from people close to Price, who argue that the rules being applied to her Instagram content look inconsistent when compared with what is allowed elsewhere online.

Speaking again to The Sun, a source blamed "small minded trolls" and "miserable keyboard warriors" for complaining about the CBD post "for the sake of it", insisting that Price was suffering as a result. They suggested the platform had overreacted to a hint of b*** while tolerating much more explicit material in other corners of the internet.

"I don't think anyone can really complain about a hint of b*** when things like OnlyFans are in existence," the insider said, arguing that Meta's position looked out of proportion. Instagram is owned by Meta and governed by its own community guidelines, while OnlyFans is a separate platform, but the frustration being voiced is really about consistency and optics rather than direct comparison.

The same source had initially suggested the matter would be sorted quickly, claiming she should be back up and running within 24 hours and dismissing the saga as a lot of fuss about nothing. The latest reporting, however, suggests that prediction has not come to pass and that the account is gone for good.

Timing Adds More Confusion

The timing has added another layer of confusion for Price's followers. Before the ban, she had been using her Instagram stories and reposts from her podcast to discuss the apparent disappearance of Andrews. She told fans he had been missing for three days and said the last contact she had with him was at around 10pm on a Wednesday night as he tried to cross the border in Dubai to catch a flight to join her.

"Hey everyone, I don't really know where to begin, but I know there's all this speculation about Lee from when I met him, but something really, really serious has happened," she said at the time, before explaining that her sister had been receiving emails from the media and that she felt forced to speak.

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She added that she had previously said Andrews was taking time away from social media because of trolling and media attention, but that in reality he had not been in touch for days. More than two weeks after he was first reported missing, she later confirmed that he had been found in Dubai.

Some fans linked Andrews' reappearance to the sudden disappearance of Price's Instagram account, speculating that the two events might be connected. But a source quoted by The Sun rejected that idea, insisting Meta's action was solely tied to complaints over her CBD promotion and not to anything involving her private life.

At this stage, Meta has not set out its internal decision publicly, and there is no official timeline from the company. Until there is, much of what is being said about the Katie Price Instagram ban comes from unnamed insiders and should be treated with caution, even as her vanished account remains a visible sign that something serious has changed in her relationship with one of her main social media platforms.