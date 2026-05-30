Katie Price was told she would make 'a good detective' by Interpol after helping trace her husband Lee Andrews, the reality star has claimed on her podcast, weeks after the Dubai-based businessman vanished ahead of a planned UK TV appearance.

According to Price's account, Andrews, whom she married just two weeks after meeting this year, failed to board a flight to Britain earlier this month and subsequently disappeared from contact. He had been due to join her on Good Morning Britain, and his unexplained disappearance quickly became a tabloid saga, with social media speculation ranging from a relationship ruse to a full-blown abduction plot. Price repeatedly insisted she feared he had been kidnapped and rejected suggestions that the incident was a publicity stunt.

Interpol Praise for Price Over Andrews Search

Speaking on the latest episode of The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie, Katie said officers involved in the hunt for Lee Andrews had praised the way she pieced together details while he was missing.

'It has been a worry and they have been amazing, to the point that they said I would be an amazing detective,' she told listeners, recounting her exchanges with Interpol. She said they joked with her about a potential career change, warning her, 'It's not the same kind of money Kate.'

Price, 48, described how she tried to think like an investigator as she fed information to the authorities. 'They said I've helped so much. The way I think about things, giving them clues, which they obviously know from intelligence. But they actually said, "Do you know what Kate? We do a lot of these cases and you would be a good detective yourself!"' she said, citing a report in the Mirror.

Sitting opposite in the studio, Sophie could be heard reacting with open disbelief, shaking her head as her sister revelled in the unexpected compliment. Katie, never one to miss a punchline, replied, 'I'm like yes, where's my prefect badge?'

None of the remarks from Interpol have been independently corroborated and there has been no public statement from the organisation about its dealings with Price or Andrews. On her own account, however, it was an unusual moment of validation for a celebrity more used to fielding criticism than praise, particularly around her private life.

Andrews' Disappearance, Arrest and Alleged Fine

The news came after weeks of confusion around Lee Andrews' whereabouts. Price has previously said Andrews made contact after going missing and that she then learned he had been arrested and detained 'on suspicion of espionage' in a Dubai prison. That explosive allegation also remains unconfirmed by official sources.

Price has told listeners it is believed Andrews was arrested on 14 May after a period lying low, though she did not specify why he had been hiding. She also said it has been alleged he now faces a four‑figure fine and is expected to be released from prison on Monday. Again, there has been no public confirmation from Dubai authorities and no legal representatives for Andrews have gone on the record.

Despite the gaps, Price is already thinking about what happens when he is free. On the podcast, she floated the idea of bringing her husband on as a guest to talk through the ordeal. Sophie, sounding unconvinced, shut it down immediately saying, 'If you want to do a separate chat with him, that's down to you.' It was a small moment, but it suggested even those closest to Price are wary of being pulled deeper into the drama surrounding Lee Andrews.

Social Media Rumours and the 'Other Woman'

Price has also sought to dispel other rumours surrounding Andrews. Sophie raised the subject of another woman her brother-in-law had followed online, following reports in The Sun that a woman named Marisol, who was linked to an online matchmaking service for millionaires, had briefly appeared in his social media circles.

Price pushed back firmly on the implication of anything untoward. She said Marisol had recently reactivated her account, which may have revived an old connection. 'What happened with that other woman was apparently she activated her account and maybe she followed Lee or Lee followed her years ago. They've never exchanged messages or nothing. So she's blocked him and that's why it's gone back,' Price told the show.

She has been similarly blunt about another popular theory: that Andrews' disappearance was concocted to generate headlines for her. Earlier this month, she said she was 'really upset and distressed' at claims she had staged the saga, insisting on social media: 'Are you joking? Come on, give me some credit why would I do that?'

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Without official documents or detailed statements from police or Interpol, many of the more dramatic elements of the Katie Price and Lee Andrews story remain exactly that — dramatic and largely one‑sided. For now, the only consistent narrative comes from Price herself, and much of it rests on trust rather than evidence.

What is clear is that she believes she helped track him down, that someone in law enforcement allegedly told her she would make a 'good detective,' and that she is more than happy to repeat that line, with just a flicker of pride.