A wave of online speculation has erupted following unverified claims of a purported leaked video allegedly involving model and actress Daphne Joy and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, intensifying attention around the long-running feud between Diddy and rapper 50 Cent.

The alleged footage has not been authenticated by any credible source, and no official confirmation has been issued by representatives or authorities. There is also no verified evidence supporting its authenticity, and no law enforcement agency has commented on its circulation.

Reports circulating on social media allege the video shows private sexual activity involving Daphne Joy, Diddy, and a third individual identified as Sly Diggler. These claims remain unverified and have not been independently confirmed by reputable media outlets.

The clip has nonetheless spread widely across social platforms, driven by discussion within entertainment and hip hop communities. Its circulation has also prompted concern about the spread of potentially non-consensual material and the speed at which unverified content can gain traction online.

DJ Vlad Commentary Adds to Controversy

Hip hop commentator DJ Vlad has further fuelled discussion after reportedly addressing the alleged video on his VladTV platform. He claimed to have seen portions of the footage and suggested he believed it to be real, while also acknowledging uncertainty about its origin.

'Now, I don't know where this came from. I never owned this video. I saw the video, saw a few minutes of it. And I got a screenshot from it,' DJ Vlad explained, as cited by the Hindus Times. 'But this right here that leaked is the actual video.'

'I'm authenticating this video because a lot of people will say that this is A.I. or this is fake. But that video is 100% real. I have no idea where it came from,' the DJ added. 'I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either. Maybe somebody hacked his phone.'

His comments have not been independently verified and have sparked divided reactions online. Some users have cited his statements as confirmation of the claims, while others have dismissed them as speculation lacking evidential support. The discussion has nonetheless contributed to the continued visibility of the controversy across social media.

Social Media Reactions and Feud Context

Public reaction to the alleged leak has been sharply divided, with some users treating the claims as unverified gossip while others have amplified them as part of ongoing celebrity discourse.

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Much of the online conversation has been shaped by the longstanding rivalry between Diddy and 50 Cent, which has played out publicly through social media exchanges, interviews, and entertainment-related commentary over several years. This context has contributed to heightened attention whenever either figure becomes linked to new allegations or viral content.

Despite widespread engagement, there has been no official response from either Daphne Joy or Diddy regarding the circulating claims, and the material remains unverified.

Who Is Daphne Joy?

Daphne Joy is a model, actress, and media personality known for her work in fashion campaigns, entertainment appearances, and social media content. She has maintained a public profile across modelling and lifestyle platforms, while also appearing in various entertainment-related projects.

She is also widely known for her previous relationship with rapper 50 Cent, with whom she shares a child. Although she has occasionally attracted media attention due to her personal life, she has generally maintained a private stance regarding public controversies and has not commented on the recent allegations.

At this stage, the alleged video remains unverified, and key details surrounding its origin, authenticity, and distribution continue to be the subject of online speculation rather than confirmed reporting.