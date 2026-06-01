The Euphoria Season 3 finale ends with another tragic death that's still cathartic in retrospect, considering Ali's backstory.

Ali (Colman Domingo) completed his redemption arc in the Euphoria Season 3 finale, and it's all thanks to Rue's (Zendaya) tragic end. Ali survives the episode and is even transformed with a renewed zeal to eliminate the root of addiction. Ali vows to avenge Rue by killing drug and arms dealer Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).

Last week, Domingo teased the shocking finale by warning fans it would surprise everyone in unexpected ways. 'It's going to smack people in the face,' he told The Hollywood Reporter. 'You don't see it coming, but the groundwork has been laid. It's been laid for seasons... It can only go one way.'

What Happens in Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

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The season finale delivered on that promise toward the end, when Ali discovered Rue dead on his couch after she overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills given by Alamo. The shock triggers a switch in Ali, who goes to Alamo's strip club in military attire with a sawn-off shotgun.

Ali kills Alamo in a fixed standoff, the latter betrayed by his own henchmen. Ali then goes to Rue's hometown in the aftermath to inform her family, and the episode ends with an American flag waving in the wind and Rue's voice narrating, 'May God bless us all.'

Domingo said Season 3 gave him the chance to explore Ali's dark past, which contrasts with his wise mentor role at the diner. 'This season was a great opportunity to really go into Ali's backstory, to give you more context and understanding who he is and why he's doing what he's doing, and then how it propels us to the last episode of the season, in a really big and dynamic way,' he explained.

Colman Domingo Explains Ali and Rue's Story

The actor emphasised that he wanted Ali to transcend his typical counsellor persona and show real emotional depth. His bond with Rue also evolved throughout the series, from simple mentorship to a surrogate father-daughter relationship.

'He was like, "Maybe I can be the man that I need to be with this young woman and help her live to her fullest potential. I can take this young person who's struggling and make them better,"' Domingo told Variety. 'He started to invest himself in Rue and got to know her tenderness and her hopes, her dreams, her aspirations, her faults. He fell in love with her. That's like his daughter.'

Does Euphoria End with Season 3?

Season 3 ended on a definitive and hopeful note, validating rumours that the episode is also the series finale. Zendaya has teased as much in previous interviews, and creator Sam Levinson had stated he wrote 'every season like it's the last.' Hours after 'In God We Trust' aired, HBO confirmed Euphoria ends in Season 3.

'It felt incredible and purposeful and clear. It felt honest to Ali's journey,' Domingo said. 'I loved it. I saw a cut of it with Sam a couple months ago, and I was floored. I thought it followed what Sam said in the very beginning, when he was just casually talking to me about what he wanted to do with Season 3.'