Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married, having tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday. The couple exchanged vows in a private gathering, surrounded by a select group of loved ones.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans, despite Lipa hinting that she would tie the knot shortly after finishing last year's Radical Optimism Tour. Representatives for both Lipa and Turner likely kept silent about the wedding at the couple's behest, and they've yet to release official statements.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Marry in Style

Dua Lipa bypassed traditional bridal expectations by wearing a demure white custom Schiaparelli haute couture dress, pairing the look with a dramatic, oversized white hat and gloves. Callum Turner looked dapper in a classic tie-and-navy-suit ensemble. The couple beamed with happiness throughout the event, Vogue reported.

Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024, fuelling that with public displays of affection in the months to follow. After a year of being in the public eye as a couple, the duo subtly hinted at their engagement when Lipa began sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in December 2024.

Dua Lipa on Engagement, Marriage, and Having Children

She confirmed the news in June 2025 with British Vogue, sharing 'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting... This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling.'

Read more How Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Snuck Into a London Town Hall for a Secret Marriage How Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Snuck Into a London Town Hall for a Secret Marriage

'I'd love to have kids one day,' she added. 'But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take. I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens.'

The couple held off on the wedding at the time because they were 'still very much in that celebratory bubble,' a source told People.

'Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she's laser-focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life,' the source added. 'She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn't want to rush through such a major milestone ... They're both on the same page.'

Callum Turner Shares Secret to a Successful Relationship

Speaking with The Times last October, Turner revealed what made their relationship work despite their busy schedules. 'True love is moments' and 'consistency' he said, especially in a long-distance relationship.

'It can't be just one grand, sweeping thing,' he explained. 'It's all the little things and big things together, it's an amalgamation, right? I think that's what true love is.'

He added that it was 'never not worth it' to travel thousands of miles just to surprise Lipa and take her out on a date. 'If you can go for two days, just f***** go. And if you're tired, it doesn't matter because you're going to have a nice time and have a nice memory,' he said.