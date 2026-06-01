Foster Sylvers, the former child star who later helped power 'The Sylvers Band' to international fame in the 1970s, has died at age 64.

His brother Leon Sylvers III confirmed to TMZ on 30 May that he died in hospice after battling cancer.

The singer and bassist was long associated with 'Boogie Fever' and with an earlier solo breakthrough that made him one of the more recognisable young R&B performers of the 1970s.

For millions who grew up during the golden era of 1970s soul music, Sylvers was a quintessential R&B child star. His sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes, including a poignant message from his daughter, Erin, who shared on social media: 'Rest well, Daddy. I love you so much.'

How Did Foster Sylvers Die

How Foster Sylvers died is now the question attached to the singer's final chapter, and the answer his family has given is stark.

Leon Sylvers III said his brother passed away battling metastatic prostate cancer, a grim clarity that leaves little room for the coy phrasing that often surrounds celebrity deaths.

That confirmation matters because this is still, at least for now, a family statement carried by entertainment media rather than a public medical document or a more formal notice.

Sylvers' Career Ran From Child Fame To Family Success

Long before the headlines turned to illness, Foster Sylvers was a child performer with real commercial traction. He released his self-titled debut album in 1973, and that record included 'Misdemeanor' as well as 'I'm Your Puppet,' establishing him as more than a supporting name in a family act.

His career broadened when he joined The Sylvers as a bassist, part of the sibling group that became known for smooth harmonies, bright funk, and a polished crossover sound that drew frequent comparisons to The Jackson 5 in later coverage.

Foster most notably played on the group's 1975 album Showdown, the record tied to 'Boogie Fever,' the hit that still tends to surface first whenever his name returns to public view.

Reports published after his death also traced the family line around him. Foster's brother Edmund died of lung cancer in 2004, while surviving siblings named in follow-up coverage include Olympia, Leon, Charmaine, James, Joseph, Ricky, Angie and Pat.

During their peak period, the family group released 10 albums across the 1970s, a run that helps explain why Foster's death has landed as more than a niche music story for those who grew up on that era of American soul.

Foster Sylvers' Later Years Were More Complicated

There is no honest way to write around the fact that Sylvers' later life was not defined solely by old records and television nostalgia. He was convicted of a sex offence in 1994 for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and was required to register as a sex offender in California.

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Still, for many listeners, the first memory will be the boyish voice, the family choreography, the flash of a 1970s career that arrived early and burned brightly.

Despite the stark contrast between his early innocence as a child performer and his later legal struggles, the cultural memory of his work remains anchored in the vibrant, youth-driven rhythm of his 1970s hits. As the music industry pauses to reflect on his passing, it does so with a recognition of both the bright talent that defined his youth and the complexities of his later life.