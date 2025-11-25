A rising Latin singer known as Delarosa has been identified as the woman killed in an ambush-style shooting that left two others critically injured in the San Fernando Valley, prompting urgent questions about whether the attack was targeted. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa died after gunmen opened fire on a parked vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning in Northridge.

LAPD Describes How Attack Unfolded

According to LAPD officials, the shooting took place shortly before 1.30 a.m. on Bryant Street, east of Tampa Avenue.

In an official statement, police said witnesses reported seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked along the residential street. Authorities said multiple rounds were fired at the three occupants inside the car, striking all of them.

A private party transported De La Rosa to a nearby hospital where she later died. The other two victims, whose identities have not been released, remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Detectives with the Valley Bureau Homicide unit are leading the investigation, and no arrests had been made by early Monday afternoon. Officers are now attempting to determine whether the suspects fled on foot or by vehicle and are reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

Victim Confirmed as Emerging Artist Delarosa

Police initially identified the victim as a 20-year-old woman before updating her age to 22 and confirming her name as Maria De La Rosa. Multiple reports indicated that she was an emerging Latin artist performing under the name Delarosa.

Her stage identity had started to gain traction after she released a single titled 'No Me Llames' in August. The song, which translates to 'Don't Call Me', had begun receiving attention on streaming platforms, positioning her as a young talent in the regional music scene.

Her final Instagram post, shared from a music studio and set to her latest song, showed her posing beside equipment and hinted at new music in progress. The caption read in Spanish: 'Ocupando cocinando en el Stu ... Ya es tiempo,' which translates to 'Busy cooking in the studio. It is about time.'

Fans and fellow artists filled the comment section with condolences over the weekend, including Mexican-American record executive Jimmy Humilde.

Two Other Victims Remain Critical

LAPD confirmed that the two surviving victims were inside the same vehicle when gunfire erupted. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Their names have not yet been disclosed, and police have not released details about their connection to De La Rosa. Investigators are reviewing their statements, as well as forensic evidence from the vehicle, to determine whether anyone inside the car was specifically targeted.

Detectives Examine Motive as Community Seeks Answers

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Detectives are examining whether the attack was random or deliberate and whether the suspects knew any of the victims.

The violent nature of the ambush has raised concerns among residents in Northridge, a typically quiet area of the San Fernando Valley, where late-night shootings are uncommon. Police have not confirmed whether the attack was connected to gang activity or personal disputes.

Police Appeal for Information

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact Detective Simonyan or Detective Lopez at the Valley Bureau Homicide unit by calling 818-374-9550. During non-business hours, callers can dial 310-726-7700 or 1-877-527-3247. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.