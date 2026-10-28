Former BIGBANG member Seungri has confirmed he is legally married, as reports say he is expecting his first child in January 2027. The news prompted TikTok commenters to question why he is no longer in prison following his Burning Sun conviction, while others expressed concern about his pregnant partner.

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, told Korean outlet Ilgan Sports on 28 October that he and his partner had registered their marriage. He also said he was not planning a wedding ceremony, according to reports by Soompi and The Korea Herald.

Seungri Confirms Marriage and Baby News

Reports published on 27 October said Seungri's partner, a non-celebrity woman in her 20s, is expecting a baby boy in January 2027. These details come from media reports, distinct from Seungri's direct confirmation of the marriage.

According to Soompi, Seungri rejected claims that the couple married because of the pregnancy. He said he felt burdened discussing private matters but clarified that they were legally married. He added that he was not considering a wedding ceremony.

Former BIGBANG Star's Prison Sentence

Seungri announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in March 2019 after becoming embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal.

In May 2022, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld an 18-month prison sentence after he was convicted on nine charges, including procuring prostitution, habitual gambling and embezzlement. He was released in February 2023 after serving his sentence.

Under a TikTok video discussing the marriage and baby reports, several commenters expressed surprise that Seungri was no longer in prison. 'SO HE ISN'T IN JAIL ANYMORE??' one wrote, while another asked, 'why is he not in jail????'. A separate comment read, 'the fact he isn't still in jail is infuriating'.

Other users criticised the focus on his personal news. 'If the update is not a prison sentence I don't care', one commenter wrote. These reactions reflect views beneath one post, not those of all BIGBANG fans.

Separate Assault Complaint Reported in 2026

Seungri has also faced scrutiny over a complaint concerning an alleged incident at a restaurant in Seoul's Gangnam district in August 2026. Reports said a man accused him of threatening and assaulting him with a soju bottle.

Seungri's representative acknowledged that he had picked up a bottle but denied using it to strike or threaten the other man. The allegation is separate from his earlier conviction and should not be presented as an established offence.

Fans React to Seungri's Expected First Child

Some TikTok commenters expressed concern about Seungri's reported partner and their expected child. 'does his fiance know what's happening on the internet?' one asked, while another wrote, 'that poor baby'. Others questioned whether his partner knew about the Burning Sun scandal.

The comments do not establish what Seungri's partner knows about his past or how the couple intend to raise their child. Seungri has confirmed his legal marriage, while the expected birth date and baby's reported sex remain attributed to media reports.

Several commenters also questioned the age difference, while others said they were surprised by the announcement, showing how the personal news revived discussion of his past criminal conviction.