Weeks after splitting with Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich quickly returned to the dating scene. The actor is rumoured to have moved on from her ex-fiancé and dating a new girl.

According to E!, the "Under the Dome" star was spotted hanging out with "American Idol" alum Sonika Vaid on Tuesday. The pair's outing comes three weeks after Demi Lovato called off her engagement with Max Ehrich.

The actor shared a photo of him and Vaid on his official Instagram account. He can be seen smiling as he embraces the singer with his arm at her back.

While there is still no confirmation of their romance, the publication suggests fans to "wait and see."

Meanwhile, the former "American Idol" season 15 contestant opened up about her association with the actor. She did not confirm it to be in a romantic association but revealed that they have been hanging out together. "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," Vaid told.

"We've just been hanging out since and having fun," she remarked.

It is said that Ehrich and Lovato had a difficult breakup and the songstress has involved her legal team. He has been trying to persuade Lovato for reconciliation and has attempted to get in touch with her family and friends. For this, she is seeking lawyers' help.

Lovato and Ehrich started dating each other in March 2020. They were reportedly quarantining together and then decided to get engaged. The announcement of their engagement came through their posts on Instagram. At the time, the couple posted pictures of themselves celebrating by a beach.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the singer wrote in the now-deleted post.