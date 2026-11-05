Defeated New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler delivered a scathing post-mortem on his party's midterm performance, declaring that not even Jesus Christ could have prevented his congressional defeat as a Democratic wave swept Capitol Hill.

Speaking to CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju following Tuesday's election, the incumbent Hudson Valley lawmaker conceded that the bottom had completely fallen out of his re-election bid in New York's 17th Congressional District.

The blunt theological comparison highlights a bitter internal reckoning erupting across Republican ranks after Democrats seized majorities in both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

'Jesus Christ Could Have Run'

Raju relayed the private exchange during a live broadcast with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, describing the congressman's unvarnished post-mortem of the contest.

According to Raju, Lawler told him he had run 'as good of a campaign as he possibly could', but that 'the bottom fell out'. When Raju asked him to elaborate, Lawler said: 'Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost.'

Lawler had been one of three Republicans defending a House seat in a district Kamala Harris carried in 2024, Mediaite reported. That made him one of Democrats' top targets in the midterms.

Lawler first won the seat in 2022 by defeating Sean Patrick Maloney, then chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in one of that year's biggest upsets.

A Veteran Takes NY-17

Democrat Cait Conley defeated Lawler, according to Mediaite. The Associated Press had not formally called the race when its results were last checked early on Thursday, 5 November. Counting in parts of the district was still underway.

Conley is a West Point graduate who spent 16 years as an active-duty Army officer and completed six overseas deployments, including to Iraq and Afghanistan, Spectrum News reported when she cleared a crowded field to win the Democratic primary in June.

She later served as director for counterterrorism on the White House National Security Council and worked at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Her campaign was part of a national wave that reached far beyond the suburbs north of New York City. Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate and won all 20 closely watched House contests that had been decided by Wednesday morning.

Exit polls found that half of voters saw the midterms as an opportunity to rebuke Donald Trump, and 70 per cent wanted Congress to provide more checks and balances on him, according to Reuters.

A Republican Blame Game

Lawler's comment came as Republicans argued over what went wrong. 'On the Republican side, it's a reckoning,' Raju told Cooper. 'It's a blame game of sorts about what exactly went wrong.'

Representative Greg Steube of Florida, who won re-election, blamed party leaders for 'kneeling down to moderates within their own party and not standing firm to their principles'.

Representative Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, who also won re-election, declared that 'someone at the White House should be fired', and Raju said he meant Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, who is leaving Congress and whose district turned blue, was blunter. 'This is a referendum on President Trump,' he told Raju.

Some Republicans have blamed Trump's handling of the economy, Raju said. Others have pointed to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who faces a possible vote next week on an impeachment resolution over his handling of the war with Iran.

With recriminations escalating, Lawler's candid remarks illustrate the deep fractures dividing a demoralised party as it prepares for two years of minority rule.