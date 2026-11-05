Nicki Minaj's response to the 2026 US midterms has prompted criticism on X after she defended Donald Trump, praised Elon Musk and told detractors to 'STAY MAD'. Her declaration, 'I don't vote, I VETO', became a striking line in a numbered message mixing politics, faith and praise for her fans.

In the post shared with this report, Minaj congratulated election winners while maintaining her support for the president. The response followed Democratic gains in the 3 November elections and continued a political alignment she had publicly promoted before polling day.

What Nicki Minaj Actually Said

Minaj began her list with 'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT' and 'The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION'. She also congratulated Republican politicians Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds, and praised what she described as insight from the vice president.

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Her remarks were not confined to the election result. References to Christianity and her Barbz fan-base appeared alongside a swipe at spending on a losing celebrity-backed campaign, without a detailed breakdown identifying which expenditure she meant.

Last thing:



14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.



15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot 🩷 pic.twitter.com/zVslOx35tx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

In a follow-up shown in the supplied screenshots, Minaj defended Musk by arguing that critics were still using his platform. She also praised Grok, saying the chat-bot had significantly improved her life; her description of Musk as a trillionaire was her claim, rather than an independently established valuation in the post.

Critics Respond to Her Numbered List

we were all here before Elon bought this app girl .. — La Madriina (@SatoriSleeze_) November 5, 2026

The replies supplied with this report show criticism of that argument, rather than a single uniform response from her audience. One netizen wrote: 'we were all here before Elon bought this app girl'. Another netizen extended Minaj's numbered list: '14. your brother AND husband are sex offenders'. The reply added: '15. You still owe lawyers over 200k'.

14. your brother AND husband are sex offenders

15. You still owe lawyers over 200k pic.twitter.com/L1Dkhsi50q — 🔮 (@TimelyHimekoSP) November 5, 2026

Jelani Maraj's conviction and Kenneth Petty's registration requirement are documented. The fee claim concerns former lawyers seeking a £219,703.98 default judgement; their request remains pending, with a hearing scheduled for 16 November, according to TheWrap.

Minaj's own congratulations to winners sit alongside the defiant language, an important detail in assessing her response. She did not simply reject the existence of Democratic gains: the message combined acknowledgement of election winners with an insistence that Trump's presidency, her own popularity and Musk's business position had survived the result.

Minaj's own congratulations to winners sit alongside the defiant language, an important detail in assessing her response. She did not simply reject the existence of Democratic gains: the message combined acknowledgement of election winners with an insistence that Trump's presidency, her own popularity and Musk's business position had survived the result.

Why the Election Context Matters

Democrats secured control of both congressional chambers, according to IBTimes UK's reporting. Those gains increase their ability to scrutinise the administration and obstruct legislation, although they do not change who holds the presidency.

Minaj's statement that Trump remains president is therefore consistent with how midterms work. The argument concerns her defence of his political position after Republican losses, rather than a presidential election that removed him from office.

A Continuation of Her Campaign Support

The posts followed Minaj's appearance at a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October. IBTimes UK reported that she urged support for Mike Rogers and John James and pledged continued backing for Trump.

Her latest message consequently extends an established public position, rather than announcing a sudden political switch. The 'veto' line is rhetoric: it does not give Minaj any constitutional veto power or, by itself, establish her current citizenship or voting eligibility.