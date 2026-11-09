Denmark is proposing legislation to protect people's faces, voices and movements from unauthorised digital impersonation, raising questions about why such safeguards have become necessary. The proposal comes as artificial intelligence increasingly enables convincing fake recordings capable of deceiving voters, businesses and ordinary individuals.

Although existing privacy and identity laws provide some protection, they do not always clearly address realistic AI-generated replicas. Denmark's approach would establish specific legal rights against their public distribution without consent.

How AI Deepfakes Have Already Caused Harm

In January 2024, New Hampshire voters received AI-generated robocalls impersonating then-US President Joe Biden. The recording falsely encouraged Democrats to skip the state's presidential primary, demonstrating how cloned voices could spread election misinformation.

Another case emerged in Hong Kong, where fraudsters used deepfake technology to impersonate company executives during a fabricated video conference. According to Hong Kong authorities, an employee was deceived into authorising transfers totalling approximately HK$200 million (£20 million).

These incidents illustrate how digital impersonation can undermine public trust and facilitate financial crime. They also demonstrate why lawmakers are seeking clearer safeguards against the misuse of people's identities.

How Denmark's Deepfake Proposal Developed

Denmark's government reached an agreement with six opposition parties in June 2025 to strengthen protection against unauthorised digital imitations. A draft was subsequently put out for public consultation, but a bill was not introduced before the country's general election.

Culture Minister Zenia Stampe introduced Bill L 49 on 8 October 2026, with parliament holding its first reading on 22 October. The government proposes implementation in January 2027, subject to parliamentary approval.

What Would Bill L 49 Actually Change?

Proposed Section 73a would generally prohibit publicly distributing realistic digital imitations of identifiable people's appearance, voices or movements without consent. The protections would cover ordinary individuals, including foreign nationals, and continue for 50 years after the imitated person's death.

A separate provision, Section 65a, would protect performers against unauthorised digital reproductions of their artistic performances. Those making the imitations available to the public would bear responsibility for demonstrating consent, while affected individuals could pursue civil remedies, including compensation and court-ordered removal.

Importantly, the proposal targets making realistic imitations available to the public rather than every instance of privately creating AI-generated content. It also allows individuals to withdraw consent for future publication, although contractual agreements may affect how that withdrawal operates.

Satire, parody and political criticism would generally remain exempt unless the imitation constitutes misinformation that could seriously endanger others' rights or essential interests. Violations of the proposed personal-identity provision would be handled through civil proceedings rather than new criminal penalties.

Netizens Express Disbelief Over AI's Threat to Identity

The proposed safeguards have provoked frustration among X users who believe AI's capabilities have made basic control over personal identity increasingly difficult. Their anger centres on the technology's potential for exploitation rather than opposition to Denmark's legislation.

the fact that we even need a law to guarantee the ownership of our own faces, voices and bodies????? https://t.co/4EMeGagnXc — a (@romasjuliet) November 8, 2026

Questioning why additional protection is necessary, @romasjuliet wrote: 'the fact that we even need a law to guarantee the ownership of our own faces, voices and bodies?????' Similarly, @lexisoupertramp expressed disbelief that 'the idea of owning your own likeness is groundbreaking'.

i feel fucking insane that the idea of owning your own likeness is groundbreaking 😭 https://t.co/NSxzSt8Y9H — lex (@lexisoupertramp) November 8, 2026

Others considered the issue a fundamental rights concern, with @6signxxx arguing: 'This should be part of your universal rights as a human being, without any discussion.' Meanwhile, @cherthedev described celebrating such legislation as proof that 'we are in the darkest of times'.

This should be part of your universal rights as a human being, without any discussion. https://t.co/BrU6iDB09L — Cxspxxr✘🧸 (@_6signxxx) November 8, 2026

The fact that we need this and I will celebrate it is proof that we are in the darkest of times https://t.co/31jiuHTLSs — Cher Scarlett 🌌 (@cherthedev) November 8, 2026

Their reactions reflect unease that AI can reproduce human identities faster than legal protections can evolve. Denmark's proposal seeks to address that imbalance by giving individuals clearer grounds to challenge unauthorised impersonation.