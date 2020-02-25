The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to take an exciting royal tour together to the Republic of Ireland. The tour that starts on Tuesday, March 3 will last only three days and the couple will be back just in time for Commonwealth Day service. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour comes in the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK.

The royal tour will see the royal parents-of-three visit Dublin, Galway, County Meath, County Kildare. The details were released by Kensington Palace in a statement elaborating on their programme during the stay, Daily Mail reports.

As per the statement, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to explore "Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community, and spectacular scenery." Inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's historic visit in 2011 to Ireland, the younger royals will follow her footsteps and "focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

The three-day tour will take the duke and the duchess around its thriving cities and rural communities. They will learn "local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills." In addition, the visit will also highlight Ireland's efforts to conserve and protect its verdure landscapes and environment.

During their visit to Galway, they will get the taste of modern and traditional Irish culture and diversity. Meanwhile, Galway is hosting 2020 European Capital of Culture and this event will play an important part in their royal tour. Among significant personalities, the Cambridges will meet the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders. They will also have the opportunity to interact with young children and local people, and people in the field of creative arts, business and charity sectors.

Further details about The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Ireland have been released #RoyalVisitIreland ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ªhttps://t.co/FOg6A9Y4MO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2020

William and Kate's visit to Ireland coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK. During their stay, the Sussexes will be carrying out several engagements and attending multiple events, however, Kate and William will remain absent. These will be Meghan and Harry's final royal duties as their transition period starts from Tuesday, March 31. This includes Harry's passion project Invictus Game that will take place in the Netherlands from Saturday, May 9.

"William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from public life. So, it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way. But it isn't a snub. The entire Royal Family remains hugely supportive and very proud of Harry's work on Invictus and thinks it is a wonderful event," an insider told The Sun.

Meanwhile, William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan are all expected to come together for the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 9.