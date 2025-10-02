Diana Ross sparks concern after an abrupt cancellation of a high-profile cruise appearance.

Diana Ross, the 81-year-old music icon, abruptly withdrew from her role as godmother of Royal Caribbean's new Star of the Seas, which prompted fresh speculation about her health and overall condition.

Her representative told People that, 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear', a terse confirmation that offered no medical detail and left fans seeking answers.

Tabloid outlets and unnamed 'pals' have suggested the star, described as a workaholic, may simply be exhausted from tour preparations; a claim those outlets attribute to anonymous insiders rather than to Ross or her team.

Representative Confirms Cancellation, and Cruise Line Responds

A representative for Diana Ross informed People on 12 August 2025 that the singer would be unable to attend the Star of the Seas naming and showcase cruise due to unforeseen circumstances.

Royal Caribbean likewise issued a statement saying it was 'disappointed' Ross could not join the ceremony and that the line would announce a new godmother in due course; Ross had been announced as the ship's godmother in June 2025.

Ross's withdrawal was followed swiftly by the appointment of research astronaut and science communicator Kellie Gerardi as the ship's replacement godmother for the 20 August 2025 naming ceremony, a change the cruise line framed as an operational update rather than a matter of personal health.

Insiders Say She Was 'Burning The Candle At Both Ends' — What the Sources Actually Say

RadarOnline published an 'exclusive' citing unnamed friends who said Ross had been 'burning the candle at both ends' while preparing for her Beautiful Love tour, and that she may have needed rest. The language is emphatic, but the attribution is to anonymous 'pals', not to medical professionals or the singer's official camp.

By contrast, in a rare, on-the-record interview with People published on 05 June 2025, Ross spoke directly about her priorities: 'Health and well-being ... I must get my sleep, which is important to me. I do my best to eat well,' she said, adding that swimming helps her stay flexible.

Those remarks are first-hand and published in the outlet that also reported the cancellation.

The Practical Reality: An 81-Year-Old Performer Managing a Demanding Schedule

Diana Ross remains an active performer; she completed a UK arena run in July and was scheduled to begin the US leg of her Beautiful Love tour in mid-August 2025.

Touring at any age involves long travel, rehearsals, and physical exertion; for a performer in her eighties, those demands are magnified. Ross has publicly expressed a desire to continue performing rather than retire, while also highlighting sleep, nutrition, and light exercise — notably swimming — as pillars of her routine. These statements suggest a conscious approach to self-care rather than heedless overwork.

Fans and colleagues who describe Ross as a 'workaholic' are describing a well-documented trait, she has sustained a career across decades that requires extraordinary dedication. But sustained effort and exhaustion are not synonymous with a specific illness; they are variables in a complex picture that includes age, travel, and the unavoidable pressures of live performance.

Diana Ross remains a commanding presence on stage and in public life, and for now the only confirmed fact is that she has stepped back from a single engagement while her wider touring plans continue to be monitored.