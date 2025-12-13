As Dick Van Dyke approaches his 100th birthday on 13 December, the Hollywood legend is once again in the spotlight. The Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is trending not for a new role, but for something far rarer: his longevity. As fans ask how the entertainer has remained active and mentally sharp at 100 years old, Van Dyke himself has offered clear and candid answers.

Giving Up Alcohol and Cigarettes

Van Dyke has repeatedly credited quitting alcohol and smoking as a turning point in his life. Speaking at a recent event at his Malibu home, as reported by People, he said giving up those habits is 'probably why I'm still here'. The actor admitted he was a heavy smoker and only later realised he had an addictive personality.

'I smoked a lot, actually,' he said, explaining that once he enjoyed something, he tended to overdo it. In 1972, Van Dyke checked into hospital to address his alcoholism, a decision he has since described as life-changing.

He has also spoken openly about sharing his struggles so others might recognise similar patterns in themselves. While he said he never drank while working or before going on set, the impact was felt once the cameras stopped rolling.

Why Quitting Smoking Was the Hardest Part

Although alcohol was a major challenge, Van Dyke has said quitting smoking was even more difficult. Speaking on the Really No Really podcast, he described giving up cigarettes as 'much worse than the alcohol' and a process that took far longer.

He has previously reflected on how smoking affected others around him, recalling his friendship with Walt Disney, who died from lung cancer in 1966. Van Dyke described Disney as 'a wonderful guy' but noted he 'smoked too much', a remark that has resurfaced as part of current discussions around health and longevity.

Staying Physically Active at 100

At nearly 100 years old, Van Dyke continues to prioritise physical movement. In an essay written for The Times UK ahead of his birthday, he revealed he still aims to go to the gym three times a week. He follows a circuit routine that focuses heavily on leg strength, which he has described as essential to maintaining mobility.

He has said that missing too many gym sessions leads to stiffness, something he actively tries to avoid. The emphasis is not on intensity but consistency, a message that resonates with many readers searching for realistic advice on ageing well.

Music, Dancing and Mental Sharpness

Exercise for Van Dyke is closely tied to music. He has explained that singing and dancing are part of his gym routine, often moving between machines while humming or belting out show tunes. He credits music with keeping both his body and mind engaged.

This blend of movement and creativity has become a defining part of his daily life, reinforcing why fans searching 'what's his secret' often find answers rooted in joy rather than discipline alone.

Love, Companionship and Laughter

Van Dyke has also highlighted the importance of love in his later years, particularly his relationship with his wife, Arlene Silver. He has described her as his soulmate and said their ongoing romance has helped keep him hopeful, active and emotionally fulfilled.

At home, the couple are known to dance and sing together, even during everyday moments. For Van Dyke, humour plays a central role in ageing. 'If you can't laugh at yourself, you've got big problems,' he has said, adding that life becomes more of a comedy of errors with age.

As Dick Van Dyke turns 100 years old, his longevity story stands out not for secret formulas or extreme routines, but for its simplicity, honesty and consistency.