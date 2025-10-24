Brad Pitt finds himself at the centre of one of Ocean's Eleven's most surprising stories after a real-life Las Vegas showgirl claimed she gave the Hollywood star a lap dance during filming.

The now 61-year-old actor shot the scene more than two decades ago inside the infamous Crazy Horse Too nightclub. The showgirl, Kelly Adkins, said she was both thrilled and nervous to perform opposite one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs at the time.

Adkins shared that she 'stripped' for Pitt in 2001, who was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt's Lap Dance While Married to Jennifer Aniston

In the scene, Adkins played Charmain, a weary dancer who helps Brad Pitt's character, Rusty Ryan, swipe a keycard from a casino security guard during a steamy exchange. The short scene, set in a glitzy Vegas strip club, showed Charmaine teasing Rusty while wearing a revealing nurse's outfit.

To settle fans of the actor and the film, Pitt did get a lap dance during Ocean's Eleven, but only as part of the script.

Behind the lights and cameras, sources told the National Enquirer that the actor put Adkins at ease after admitting feeling 'nervous' about dancing. Reportedly, Brad had slipped his arms around the showgirl and shared that he, too, is getting nervous over their steamy scene. An insider recalled that the actor was a 'complete gentleman' who embodied professionalism and kindness on set.

At the time, Pitt had been married to Aniston for just a year. Crew members teased him that his wife might not appreciate the sultry on-screen moment, but he allegedly laughed off the jokes, telling everyone that 'Jennifer was fine with it'. Sources close to Aniston herself said he was just doing his job.

Unfortunately, the Crazy Horse Too nightclub, where the lap dance scene was filmed, was demolished in 2007 following years of legal battles.

Adkins declined to comment when later contacted about the scene, but sources close to her say she always regarded it as a light-hearted memory rather than a scandal. A former colleague said Adkins was grateful to be part of a big film and work with Pitt, who 'treated her with total respect'.

Where is Brad Pitt's Lap Dancer Now?

After the film wrapped, Adkins reportedly received warm praise from co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who admired her confidence in her first spicy scene.

For Adkins, Pitt being a 'sweetheart and a gentleman' made the role memorable. 'I'll never forget this as long as I live'. Her appearance helped her land small roles in other projects, including the 2006 horror film Bigfoot.

While she eventually stepped away from show business, friends say she always spoke fondly of her Ocean's Eleven experiences.

As for Pitt, the legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie is ongoing, with the Maleficent actress recently demanding £27,000 ($33,000) to cover fees in their bitter divorce dispute. The actor has been in a relationship with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon and has moved in together into a new Los Angeles home amid his divorce. Recent updates from insiders reveal he is 'happier than ever'.