Jennifer Aniston is 'very happy' in a new relationship with hypnotherapist and author Jim Curtis, with multiple verified public outings since July 2025.

Jennifer is reportedly preparing to say 'I do' again this time in Greece. According to Globe Magazine, the Friends star has been openly discussing marriage with Jim and considering the Mediterranean as the perfect setting for what could become her third trip down the aisle.

What's Confirmed: A New Relationship, Not An Engagement

People confirmed in July that Aniston is casually dating Curtis. The pair have since been photographed on low-key date nights in New York and Malibu and appeared together at 'The Morning Show' season-4 premiere. None of these reports includes an engagement or wedding date.

Greece In The Headlines: Heritage And Speculation

Stories claiming Aniston wants 'sunrise vows' in Greece cite unnamed 'insiders' and tabloid re-reports. Greece's link is clear, though: Aniston's late father, actor John Aniston, was born in Chania, Crete, a heritage she has acknowledged over the years. Sources said the actress views the country's 'sunrise vows and beautiful natural landscapes' as an ideal backdrop for a new beginning.

Aniston has previously spoken about how proud she is of her Greek heritage. For her, insiders say, choosing Greece would be a deeply personal way to honour her family roots while celebrating her new relationship.

Who Is Jim Curtis?

Curtis is a wellness coach and hypnotherapist whose practice blends coaching and 'soul alignment'; he shares work and writing on his site and social platforms.

Profiles by major outlets since July outline his background and the couple's gradual connection. Age and biography details vary across secondary sites, so use Curtis's own site and major-outlet profiles as the most reliable references

Aniston's Dream of 'Doing It Right'

According to the Globe Magazine said, 'Jen feels like Jim is her true match he brings calm and laughter into her life. She's finally in a place where marriage doesn't feel like pressure, but something she wants to celebrate.'

Aniston's close circle, including Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and Amanda Anka, are said to be thrilled by her happiness. One insider added that Jim has become 'a ray of sunshine in Jen's life,' helping her rediscover her confidence in love after years of public heartbreak.

The Morning Show actress has previously been married twice first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and later to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. Both marriages were highly publicised, but insiders claim Aniston is now far more grounded. 'When she married Justin, she kept things simple,' said a source. 'But this time, she's ready to embrace the romance of it all she's talking about sunrise vows over the Aegean Sea.'

Friends and Future Plans

Friends of Aniston's inner circle sees Curtis as a stabilising presence. 'He's kind, funny, and low-maintenance exactly what Jen needs,' one insider said. Curtis, 50, a self-improvement hypnotherapist who specialises in 'soul alignment,' has one son from a previous marriage. He and Aniston reportedly met at a Hollywood charity event in 2024 and bonded over mindfulness and wellness.

Although sources told Globe Magazine there has been no formal proposal yet, those close to the actress say 'a third wedding feels inevitable.' 'Jim hasn't popped the question,' one insider teased, 'but Jen's friends believe it's only a matter of time.'

If the reports prove true, this would mark a new chapter for Aniston one that combines personal happiness, family connection, and the tranquil beauty of Greece. 'Jen's head is as in this relationship as her heart,' and those close to her believe this time, she's finally found her forever.