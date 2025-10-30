Pop singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is once again under intense online scrutiny as Reddit users analyse a series of his TikTok reposts, which some believe reveal possible struggles with mental health.

These reposts, many of which reference emotional instability, obsession, and fear of abandonment, are now being linked by netizens to the timeline of his relationship with the late Celeste Rivas.

The speculation follows the ongoing investigation into Rivas's death, after her body was found in a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old musician earlier this year. Although authorities have not named D4vd as a suspect, the case continues to draw major public attention, especially as fans revisit his online activity leading up to the tragedy.

Fans Dissect Reposts Hinting At BPD Struggles

A viral thread on Reddit's r/d4vd2 titled 'Hiding in Plain Sight – D4vd's Reposts Really Paint a Picture' has become a hub for armchair analysis. In it, users discuss a series of D4vd's now-deleted reposts that touch on feelings of control, attachment, and emotional highs and lows.

One commenter claimed that D4vd once mentioned being bipolar in an old post, while another recalled that he had described himself as having 'clinical BPD.' Neither statement has been confirmed by D4vd or his representatives, and no official record of such posts exists today.

Others cautioned against speculative diagnosis. One user wrote, 'Armchair diagnosing does no one any good... it causes misinformation and stigmatises people living with real conditions.' Another added that while D4vd's online behaviour may reflect distress, 'that doesn't mean it's evidence of a disorder.'

Connecting Reposts to the Celeste Timeline

The same discussion also attempted to align D4vd's alleged reposts with key points in his relationship timeline with Celeste Rivas. Users noted that some of the emotional posts appeared to coincide with reported moments of separation between the two, while others were thought to reference reconciliation or jealousy.

One user spins the idea of maybe Celeste as the one with BPD disorder. 'Borderline personality disorder is all about fear of abandonment. I feel like it's more likely Celeste had it; it's also very similar to CPTSD, which she likely had too.' However, these links remain speculative, with no confirmed timestamps or official statements confirming when, or even if, the reposts were made.

A few users pointed out that several images and captions circulating online appeared out of context or edited, suggesting that not all viral screenshots were genuine. The lack of verified archives has made it difficult for investigators or journalists to confirm the authenticity of the posts.

What Authorities Have Confirmed So Far

According to official statements from the Los Angeles Police Department, Celeste Rivas' body was found inside a Tesla registered to D4vd in early September. The remains were severely decomposed, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Authorities have stressed that D4vd is not a suspect in the case. Still, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has also not ruled the case a homicide, stating that 'the cause and manner of death remain under examination.'

For now, the discussion remains a mix of public curiosity and speculation, with neither D4vd nor law enforcement providing verified confirmation of the meaning or timing of his alleged reposts.