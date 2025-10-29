A private investigator has revealed chilling details about what was allegedly found inside the £16,400 ($20,000)-a-month Los Angeles home rented by music artist D4vd, just days after the decomposing body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in his Tesla.

The 20-year-old performer, best known for his hits like 'Here With Me' and 'Romantic Homicide', abruptly vacated the property shortly after Rivas' body was found on 8 September 2025.

Police have yet to determine the cause of her death, and D4vd (or David Anthony Burke) has not been charged with any crime.

'Sadistic' Items Found in D4vd's LA Home

Authorities confirmed that the singer and Rivas were in a relationship, according to sources close to the girl's family. This prompts investigators to search the Hollywood residence, taking photos of all possible objects that could help with the investigation.

However, they found 'grim' and 'disturbing' items instead.

According to The Sun, private investigator Stephen Fischer, who specialises in missing persons cases, offered new insight into what was allegedly uncovered in the property. Fischer described finding 'sadistic' materials that, while not illegal, raised serious concern.

He claims that some things had been in the house that looked like they didn't belong there or 'any kind of environment like that'. Fischer detailed, 'They are things you could use to get rid of a person if you wanted to. It's really sadistic stuff'.

The home, located only two blocks from where the Tesla was parked before being towed, was reportedly rented through D4vd's manager. Property owner Mladen Trifunovic shared that he had not been informed that the artist himself was staying there. He later hired a private investigator following the police search.

At present, Los Angeles police continue to treat the case as a death investigation, not a homicide probe. However, the disturbing nature of the items reportedly found inside the artist's former residence and the timeline leading up to Rivas' death have left both investigators searching for further answers.

D4vd's Link to Celeste Rivas' Death

The investigation into Rivas' death dates back more than a year before her body was found after she was reported missing in April 2024. She was 13 years old at the time.

D4vd began his Withered World Tour in August 2025. Around this time, Fischer said the Tesla, which was confirmed to belong to the singer, was seen parked in multiple locations in the LA area. Authorities said Rivas' body may have been inside the car for several weeks before being found. Fischer claimed evidence indicates she was last seen alive on 2 January 2025.

The Tesla was moved on the same day D4vd departed for a performance in San Francisco.

The investigator said he had reviewed surveillance footage showing the last person to park the car, though he declined to identify them.

Police later searched D4vd's home overnight, seizing computers and potential evidence. Despite this, the singer continued performing until 19 September, when he immediately cancelled the remainder of his tour.

Rivas' family buried her in a private ceremony in Rowland Heights, California, on 6 October 2025. Sources close to the family believe D4vd and every adult around him are at fault for letting Rivas be groomed, and that he remains connected to her death.