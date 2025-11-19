Reports surrounding Scooter Braun's supposed attempt to buy OnlyFans have raised questions about what actually happened behind closed doors and whether any formal takeover was ever close to completion.

Initial claims came from Puck News, which reported that Braun led a purchasing group seeking to acquire OnlyFans. The outlet stated that he valued the platform at £6.3 billion (approximately $8 billion), positioning himself as the proposed face and central decision-maker of the company. It also claimed that he stepped away from the negotiations due to concerns about ongoing controversy surrounding alleged abuse on the platform.

These reports suggested that Braun was actively pursuing a deal that would reshape his business profile following his long career in music management. They implied that the venture fell apart before any agreement could be reached. However, shortly after the story was published, another account challenged the details.

TMZ reported that the suggestion Braun tried to buy OnlyFans was misleading. The outlet stated that representatives from OnlyFans approached Braun, not the other way around. Anonymous sources told TMZ that the owners of the platform attempted to persuade him to consider joining the company in a major leadership capacity.

Braun's Reported Response

TMZ's sources added that Braun asked for paperwork outlining the offer. They claimed he reviewed the documents before deciding that the proposal was not for him. They also disputed suggestions that OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair had been in extensive talks with him, stating there was nothing significant beyond preliminary contact.

These conflicting accounts created uncertainty over whether any meaningful negotiations took place at all. While Puck News described a structured plan involving a purchasing group, TMZ framed the interaction as a short-lived conversation initiated by OnlyFans.

Reuters later noted that OnlyFans generated roughly £5.2 billion (approximately $6.6 billion) in revenue last year. By May, reports indicated that the platform's leadership was looking to explore a possible sale. This added further context to why OnlyFans may have reached out to high-profile figures. However, none of the sources confirmed whether Braun continued discussions beyond the initial exchange.

With conflicting accounts from multiple outlets, there remains no confirmed evidence that Braun actively pursued a takeover of OnlyFans. For now, the question of whether he truly tried to buy the platform remains unresolved.

Braun's Career and Rise to Influence

Braun first gained major industry attention in 2008 after discovering a 12-year-old Justin Bieber on YouTube. He went on to represent him for 15 years, building a long-running partnership that shaped both of their careers. Over time, Braun assembled a substantial roster of global artists, including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen.

His influence expanded as he moved into investment and large-scale acquisitions. One of the most notable events involving Braun occurred in 2019, when he bought Big Machine for £227 million (approximately $300 million). The purchase gave him control of Taylor Swift's masters from her first six albums.

Swift described this outcome as the worst result she could have imagined and accused Braun of behaviour that she considered hostile. She eventually re-recorded four of the albums as part of her Taylor's Version releases. The situation became one of the most discussed music industry disputes of the decade.