Sydney Sweeney's dating history has returned to the spotlight as her growing connection with music executive Scooter Braun becomes a point of concern among her friends. The actress, who recently left a long-term relationship, is now attracting widespread attention for a new romance that developed far faster than many in her circle expected.

According to US Weekly, Sweeney began dating businessman Jonathan Davino in 2018, and the couple became engaged in 2022. During their relationship, Sweeney spoke openly about valuing stability in an industry known for short-lived romances. In a 2022 interview, she noted that her long-term partnership was unusual for someone her age and career stage.

Despite persistent rumours linking her to 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell, both denied any romantic involvement. Us Weekly reported that Sweeney and Davino officially ended their relationship in March 2025. A source said she told friends she was single and focused on moving forward after several years of being part of a committed pair.

Their post-breakup connection continued for a period, as the two were still seen together. Another insider told the outlet that their intertwined lives made it more complex for them to step apart, even though they were no longer together.

Romance Rumours With Glen Powell

Sweeney's name continued to circulate in gossip discussions as fans speculated about her relationship with Powell. Photos and wedding appearances fuelled renewed rumours, yet sources repeatedly insisted that the two were simply close friends.

Her interactions with Machine Gun Kelly created another wave of speculation. They appeared together in social media posts and at public events, although MGK dismissed any romantic interpretation during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live'. He responded sharply when asked about the nature of their friendship, which helped end the rumours.

Braun Enters the Picture After High-Profile Wedding

Six months after her split from Davino, Sweeney was linked to Scooter Braun after the pair attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Italy. Us Weekly reported that the two were seen walking together in Venice before the ceremony, which led to immediate interest in the dynamic between them.

By October 2025, sources told the outlet that Sweeney and Braun were dating and spending more time together. Insiders said they were enjoying each other's company and exploring their relationship without labels.

Friends are Concerned as Bond Deepens

A source told The National Enquirer that Sweeney is now 'completely lovestruck' with Braun. The insider explained that the relationship initially formed through business conversations, as Braun shared ideas on how he could help her advance her career. Over time, the connection developed into something more personal.

According to another report, Sweeney's friends are concerned because she originally said she wanted to stay single for a year after the end of her engagement. They reportedly feel the quick shift into a new relationship conflicts with what she told them earlier in the year. The source said her friends are 'baffled' by the pace of the romance and surprised by how heavily she now relies on Braun for advice.

An additional report shared with Page Six echoed the sentiment. The insider said Sweeney enjoys having someone to consult about her career, although marriage is not on her mind. The focus right now, according to sources, remains on her work.

Sweeney's Dating History Gains New Attention

The renewed focus on Sweeney's past relationships is tied directly to how quickly her connection with Braun has developed. Her history with Davino, repeated rumours involving Powell and recent interactions with MGK have shaped public understanding of her romantic life. The latest chapter with Braun has added another layer to the conversation, especially as those close to her question how the relationship may influence her next steps.

As interest in the actress continues to rise, her personal life remains a subject of intense scrutiny, amplified by speculation about how her bond with Braun may shape her future.